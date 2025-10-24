The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Pregame: Before The Kickoff – Iowa Hawkeye Football vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers – Season 4

Tune in as the DITV Sports Staff discusses the biggest storylines ahead of Iowa’s match-up with Minnesota.
Collin Carrithers, Elise Gan, Jake Rios, Cole Krueger, and Nick Eyles
October 24, 2025
