Miller-Meeks hosts tailgate fundraiser as GOP allies weigh in on shutdown, midterms

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, brought roughly 100 people together for her fifth annual tailgate fundraiser Friday at Streb Construction Company, held in the lead-up to the Hawkeyes’ matchup against Minnesota slated for Saturday.

Miller-Meeks and other GOP speakers made their way to Iowa in the midst of an ongoing government shutdown and called on Senate Democrats to vote for a funding bill to end the shutdown.

On Oct. 1, the federal government shut down after Congress failed to pass a spending bill before the start of a new federal fiscal year, which caused a lapse in federal spending authority and has now become the second-longest shutdown in the history of the U.S., according to CNBC.

Miller-Meeks blamed the Democratic Party in Congress for causing the government shutdown and said they were holding up negotiations over issues they hadn’t resolved when in control.

“I don’t like Democrats shutting down the government over something that they could not get done when they had the House, the Senate, and the White House,” she said. “They expect us to extend something that they couldn’t do themselves.”

Democrats have called on Republicans to support extending expanded tax credits for Affordable Care Act plans that are available through the federal marketplace and help people afford insurance through the marketplace. Democrats have said they won’t support a Republican-led spending bill unless it extends the tax credits and restores the more than $1 trillion Republicans cut from Medicaid spending, which Republicans argue is waste, fraud, and abuse.

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minnesota, said Republicans are putting in the work to get the government running again.

“Republicans are working,” he said. “Republicans in the House have been working, not only at home, but we’ve got them coming back a day or two every week, and you’ll see them taking meetings in their offices.”

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, said the shutdown is taking a toll on military families and women who are trying to feed their children.

She said Republicans are committed to getting the government running again responsibly.

“We are going to do everything we can to right the direction of that ship, get the government back open, and run an efficient government that respects taxpayers,” she said.

Holding Republican seats

After serving two full terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, Miller-Meeks is seeking reelection in the 2026 midterm election in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District. Miller-Meeks is set for a third face-off against Iowa City Democrat Christina Bohannan.

In the 2024 election, Miller-Meeks defeated Bohannan by less than 800 votes.

With Democratic opponents in the governor’s race and in Congress, Emmer emphasized the importance of voting for a Republican candidate and said voting for Miller-Meeks is “the key” to holding these seats.

“Mariannette Miller-Meeks winning means we’re winning everything that you’re fighting for in Iowa,” he said. U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, who is running for governor in 2026, emphasized how keeping Iowa red will improve the quality of the state.

“We want to take the state to new heights,” he said. “We want to make sure that we are the most business and agricultural state in the country. We want to make sure that we have world-class education right here…and finally, we want affordable and accessible health care.”

Miller-Meeks said she is working with people in Iowa and Washington, D.C., to make sure their needs are taken care of and encouraged attendees and voters to keep Congress and the White House red.

“We are not going back,” she said. “Do you want to go back? No. I don’t want to go back either.”