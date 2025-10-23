Where and when to watch Iowa football’s rivalry clash with Minnesota

Following a dramatic 25-24 comeback win over Penn State last weekend, the Iowa football team is back in action at Kinnick Stadium for a rivalry matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Hawkeyes have won 10 out of the last 11 meetings against the Gophers, with the only loss coming in 2023 when Cooper DeJean’s go-ahead punt return touchdown was overturned due to an invalid fair catch signal. That win represents Minnesota’s only win at Kinnick Stadium since 1999, Kirk Ferentz’s first year as Iowa head coach.

Matchup: Minnesota (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) vs Iowa (5-2, 3-1)

Scheduled game time: Oct. 25 at 2:30 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Weather: 55 degrees

TV: CBS

Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -8.5 | O/U: 39.5