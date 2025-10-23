One-on-one with Iowa linebacker Jayden Montgomery

The Daily Iowan: If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you would do?

Jayden Montgomery: Invest. I’m a big investment guy, put some money away, so hopefully I don’t have to work again. Then I’d have some fun money too. I’d invest in the S&P 500, let it roll.

What is the greatest accomplishment of your life?

I think being able to have an impact on others is huge for me. I’ve been blessed in so many ways to just be here. If I can have an impact on some little kids, or on anybody, I think that’s awesome.

What is your favorite NFL team, and who is your favorite player?

I’ve got to go with the Bengals. My dad coaches for the Bengals. Then, for my favorite player, Ray Lewis. He’s fun to watch.

What is your dream car?

A big old truck. GMC Denali, jacked up. Put some 35s on it. Pretty sweet.

What do you enjoy spending money on?

I try to save a lot of my money, but I would say clothes and shoes are probably the biggest things. But I try to stay away from spending it as much as I can.

What is the greatest challenge or struggle you’ve faced?

I think, like injuries, you know, that’s always kind of a big one. I’ve had an ACL, I’ve had some groin and core muscle surgery, so things like that. But I think you also learn a lot from those, so it’s tough to count them as a setback when you still learn some stuff from that.

If you could choose one superpower, what would it be and why?

Fly or teleport. Just to get wherever you want to be would be nice. Teleporting would probably be quicker than flying.

Which emoji do you use the most?

Probably the laughing one with the tears.

What’s the best Halloween costume you’ve ever worn?

I’m usually pretty last-minute. Nothing super original, so dressed up as a football player a couple of times, and a ninja, nothing too crazy.

If a genie granted you an infinite amount of one item, what would the item be?

$100 bills.

What is your favorite holiday?

I’m a big Christmas guy. I enjoy Christmas. I get to go home for the holidays, which is nice, and see the family.