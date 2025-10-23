From roommates to teammates to friendly rivals, Kaden Wetjen and Frank Bierman’s shared journey

Kaden Wetjen and Frank Bierman’s favorite form of communication doesn’t involve talking. The pair shared a room at Iowa Western Community College and found an ideal way to interact: making each other’s lives slightly more inconvenient. The two worked together on the football field, but in the dorms, became rivals in a prank war.

A typical offensive would involve cranking up the TV volume to 100, leaving an audio grenade for the next unsuspecting user. A normal retaliation involved popcorn parachuting to the floor.

“[Bierman] ended up finding one of the pranks and came out and slapped my popcorn out of my hand while I was watching a movie,” Wetjen remembered. “I kinda saw it coming.”

Four years later, Wetjen and Bierman are no longer teammates, but still friendly rivals. After competing on high school fields in the junior college ranks, the duo now play their home games inside Big Ten stadiums, Wetjen for Iowa and Bierman for Minnesota.

Saturday’s meeting between the Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers will mark the final matchup between the two players, whose families are more intertwined than ever before.

Wetjen and Bierman grew up about 50 miles apart in Eastern Iowa, the former in Williamsburg and the latter in Tipton. Each had multiple siblings, Wetjen as the oldest and Bierman in the middle. To say the two boys were active would be an understatement. Wetjen’s grandfather joked Wetjen’s middle name was “Don’t.”

“It was always, ‘Kaden don’t. Kaden don’t,’” Wetjen’s mom, Lindsay, said. “It was the complete opposite of what he is now: just a calm-mannered kid and well-reserved.”

Lindsay said Wetjen was always the leader in activities. As a younger brother, Bierman was a determined follower. His mom, Greta, remembered her son constantly trying to ride his older sibling’s bike.

“He took off and was riding a bike by, like, age two,” Greta said.

Wetjen and Bierman’s passion for action naturally led them to sports, and each became a star athlete in high school. Wetjen slotted at running back, wide receiver, and defensive back at Williamsburg, earning an all-state nod for three consecutive years. Bierman performed on both sides of the ball as well, receiving two all-state selections. Each also played basketball and ran track. The 6-foot-4 Bierman led the state in total rebounds as a junior and senior.

Yet while boasting impressive talent across three sports, Wetjen and Bierman held football on the highest pedestal, dreaming of playing at the Division I FBS level. However, whether it be the pair’s small towns or Wetjen’s lack of size, neither received any Power Four offers.

The Division II route was an option, but Wetjen and Bierman chose to stay home and play for Western, whose football program began in 2009, but has won three NJCAA titles and never posted a losing season, amassing an 153-30 record. Nevertheless, junior-college life isn’t glamorous. Western shares a field with Lewis Central High School and opted for a 14-hour bus ride for a road game in Arkansas.

Wetjen’s dad, Lee, remembered meeting with Western head coach Scott Strohmeier, who told the family that two types of kids choose to play for a junior college: those who need to improve their grades and those who want to prove themselves. Wetjen and Bierman took full advantage of this second option, albeit in different styles.

Just like his current role in the Iowa offense, Wetjen served as the returner on punts and kicks while also taking snaps at wide receiver and running back. While he recorded 952 yards and three touchdowns in his lone season with the Reivers, Bierman served as a blocking tight end, recording just one catch over 16 games.

“It was really fun to see each other succeed and help everyone around us,” Bierman said. “My highlights are not going to be the same highlights as he has.”

Bierman recalled his lone reception with ease – a corner route against Georgia Military College on a grass field.

“I was 1-for-1, never got tackled,” he said.

Excelling in their contrasting roles, Wetjen and Bierman helped the Reivers to a national championship appearance in 2021. Toward the end of the season, Minnesota reached out to Bierman and without even visiting the state before, the tight end accepted the walk-on offer. Wetjen became a walk-on at Iowa, but even divided by state lines, he still held a close connection to his former teammate.

The Wetjen and Bierman families got to know each other from going to games at Western, and Bierman’s younger sister, Rachel, began talking with his roommate during the 2021 season, but not to the tight end’s knowledge.

“I made a bet with him that I was going to be at his family Christmas,” Wetjen said. “He was kind of confused there.”

Back home over winter break, Rachel told Bierman she was going on a date with Wetjen. Bierman said the situation felt odd at first, but Rachel and Wetjen, who both attended Iowa until she graduated in May, have been together for over three years.

Bierman said he and Wetjen still hang out, whether it’s playing golf or shooting hoops. The tight end said he’d still be in contact with his former teammate, regardless of Wetjen’s relationship.

“It’s a little different dynamic now, not any better or worse, just a little different,” Bierman said.

For the two families, the new dynamic doesn’t mean a changing of fandom, but does alter some viewing habits. The Wetjens won’t be wearing any Minnesota gear, but will tune in to some Gopher games on TV, especially when Bierman is on the field.

Rachel will always try to attend both games whenever possible, such as last weekend when Minnesota hosted Nebraska on Friday and Penn State visited Iowa the following day. Her eyes are always on the offense.

“I’m excited to watch someone from both sides the whole game,” she said. “I honestly just want both Frank and Kaden to do well, I don’t care who wins.”

When Iowa and Minnesota square off, the families make the trip to either Iowa City or Minneapolis. The Floyd of Rosedale Trophy games are usually close, such as the 2023 matchup decided on the still-controversial “invalid fair catch” rule. Wetjen and Iowa hold a narrow 2-1 lead in the series, and Saturday’s matchup will decide bragging rights for years.

Yet no matter the outcome, both families meet after the game for pictures. How the Hawkeyes and Gophers perform doesn’t matter in regard to the player’s individual careers. For instance, the 2023 matchup was a Minnesota win, but Greta remembers the contest as her son’s first as a captain. The sight of the final score can’t compare the scene of Bierman leading the Gophers out of the tunnel.

“You’re respectful of the other people’s feelings, of their disappointment,” Greta said. “But as the parent, it is more, ‘How is my child feeling?’”

When Wetjen and Bierman take the field Saturday, each will not just don opposing jerseys, but represent a shared past. From junior college teammates to Big Ten walk-ons to scholarship players, the pair’s journeys separated them geographically, but the duo will be forever united in how they reached the mountaintop.

“It’s super surreal,” Wetjen said. “Credit goes out to the both of us. Coming from [junior college] isn’t easy, and I know we’ve worked our butts off. Just to see him over there doing what he’s doing, I’m super proud of him. Can’t wait to play him.”