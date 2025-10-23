Food pantries brace for surge as aid halts due to shutdown

Iowa’s food pantries brace for what could be a record surge in visits after Iowa and other states announced they would not be delivering November food assistance benefits due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced Oct. 17 that the U.S. Food and Nutrition Service — a department within the U.S. Department of Agriculture in charge of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP— told SNAP administrators across the country not to load November benefits for recipients due to a lapse in federal appropriations.

Without benefits, hunger advocates expect to see a surge in pantry usage as those facing food insecurity scramble to access food to hold over until SNAP benefits are distributed once the shutdown is ended.

Though with lawmakers in a stalemate over health care funding, it could be weeks until those benefits are distributed.

This comes as pantries around the state are already reporting a stark increase in pantry utilization, as rising prices and barriers to SNAP benefits leave more people relying on pantries to bridge the gap in their budgets.

Currently, SNAP serves 271,726 individual Iowans and 132,811 Iowa households with $45,481,912 in benefits to Iowans, according to the Iowa Hunger Coalition’s SNAP map.

Luke Elizinga, policy and advocacy manager at Des Moines Area Religious Council, a non-profit focused on helping Des Moines residents meet their basic needs, said such a large impact as SNAP benefits not going out has not been seen before.

“I can’t overstate what a huge impact this would have for people experiencing food insecurity and their ability to have their food needs met. Families will be put in extremely tight financial situations,” he said.

Elzinga said this will leave many Iowans with nowhere else to go to put food on the table.

“Food banks and food pantries are already stretched incredibly thin, and I think there is a real fear about how much capacity [food pantries] will have to respond in November,” Elzinga said.

Pantries preparing for the holiday season, expect more demand

As the holiday season approaches, pantries are already expecting an increase in traffic, especially with Thanksgiving only weeks away. However, a lack of SNAP benefits will further increase need, and pantries are bracing for the impact by working to get as much food as possible.

Ryan Markle, the food bank and financial support manager at CommUnity Crisis Services, said they have been working to prepare for the increase in need by obtaining as much food as possible.

“We are waiting with baited breath to see what will happen,” Markle said. “In the meantime, we are just trying to gather as much food as we possibly can and prepare our staff for an increase in shopper traffic, because we know that’s coming,”

However, he said the only way they will be able to weather the increase is with community support through donated food.

“We need more community buy-in and more community support so that we can help meet the needs of our neighbors,” Markle said. “We know the funds just aren’t going to be there at the state or national level.”

Markle said they will “be able to meet the moment” if the community helps support the pantry.

“The only other way that we can fill the gap is through participation from our community members who don’t experience food insecurity,” Markle said.

Bobst said the pantry has seen a rise in need over the past few years, breaking records in 2024 with 19,760 visits, the most the pantry has seen since it opened in 1985. Bobst said this combines with a rise in usage since expanded benefits that came with the COVID-19 pandemic expired in 2023. He said the pantry is the main source of food for 80 percent of the more than 1,000 families they serve.

“It’s going to be hard for us to keep up, but we are going to try our best to serve our neighbors,” Ryan Bobst, the executive director of the North Liberty Community Food Pantry, said. “We know there are people today who aren’t thinking about needing a pantry in two weeks, and yet we know we will see them in two weeks.”

Reynolds, Iowa GOP calls on Senate Democrats to end shutdown

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called on Senate Democrats to vote for a continuing resolution to fund the government to avoid a lapse in SNAP funding Thursday.

Reynolds has also directed the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to do regular calls with Iowa food banks and to review the state’s “food insecurity response plan,” which the state deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reynolds said because SNAP is fully funded and operated by the federal government, states are unable to step in.

“If [Senate Democrats] continue to refuse, they’ll be choosing to put low-income American families at risk,” Reynolds said. “Our focus in Iowa will be on understanding the needs of food banks and pantries across the state and applying what we learned during the pandemic to support SNAP households if benefits are delayed.”In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Reynolds convened a “Feeding Iowans Task Force” to study solutions to food insecurity faced during the pandemic. The study found a number of solutions that the state implemented, including using pandemic aid relief to help increase food supply at food banks.