Five things to watch for in Iowa football’s home clash against Minnesota

1. Containing Minnesota’s pass rush

Nebraska came to Minneapolis last Friday with one of the Big Ten’s best offensive attacks, but left with far more questions than answers. That’s because Minnesota sacked quarterback Dylan Raiola nine times, resulting in an easy 24-6 win for the Golden Gophers. A successful pass rush is usually judged on week-to-week basis but Minnesota has been dominant all season. The Gophers have recorded 23 sacks through seven games, trailing only Indiana atop the Big Ten leaderboard.

Minnesota has many capable pass rushers, but one name that has stood out in this unit is third-year defensive lineman Anthony Smith. The Pennsylvania native leads Minnesota with seven sacks, and is the only Gopher to collect more than three this season. Smith had 2.5 sacks in Minnesota’s 24-6 win over Nebraska, and stopping him and the rest of this Gopher front will be a must for Iowa to defend its home turf.

2. John Nestor returns to Kinnick

John Nestor struggled throughout his Iowa career, but it appears all he needed was a change of scenery. Nestor has established himself as one of the best defensive backs in the Big Ten this year, and has already surpassed his total tackles from all of last season with the Hawkeyes. The Chicago native has recorded a team-high three interceptions for Minnesota, but he missed the Nebraska game with an injury. Jai’Onte’ McMillan filled in admirably, but the Golden Gophers will need Nestor in their secondary if they want to take down the Hawkeyes.

Nestor’s injury was a late surprise for Minnesota, so expect him to play against his old team on Saturday.

3. Darius Taylor

Head coach P.J. Fleck’s strategy for winning football games for Minnesota is simple – play good defense and run the football. Fleck has won 63 games in Minneapolis by doing just that, and he has another good running back to run his offense this season – Darius Taylor. The third-year missed most of September with an injury, but had his best game of the season against Nebraska, rushing for 148 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries for an average of 6.2 yards per rush.

Minnesota has a balanced running back room, but its offense runs through Taylor. Expect Fleck and company to give the experienced back another heavy workload to take the pressure off quarterback Drake Linsdsey’s shoulders.



4. Can Iowa’s passing game improve?

Just when it seemed like quarterback Mark Gronowski was finding something in the passing game, he went down with an injury. Though Gronowski hasn’t missed any playing time, the injury may have disrupted his rhythm. The senior threw for just 68 yards and an interception against Penn State, and Minnesota’s strong defense won’t make his job any easier.

No Iowa wide receiver caught more than two passes last weekend, and that’s a figure that will have to increase if the Hawkeyes want to claim Floyd of Rosedale again. Offensive coordinator Tim Lester stressed the need to spread the ball around the field, and leading wide receiver Sam Phillips might be the man to do that. Phillips has built a strong connection with Gronowski, evidenced by his team-high 11 receptions and 193 yards. The senior failed to record a catch against Penn State, so expect Lester to try and get him involved against Minnesota.

5. Football weather is back

It’s been an unseasonably-warm October in the Midwest, but football weather will finally return to Kinnick Stadium this weekend. The forecast calls for temperatures in the mid-50s, making this the perfect fall football Saturday.

Enjoy this one, Hawkeye fans.