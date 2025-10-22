Review | ‘Burnt Mountain’ takes us into the forest and makes us not want to return

I rarely find poetry immersive. I, like many people, have taken my fair share of English and workshop classes, and often when I read poetry, I always look for the hidden meaning.

However, with Emily Wilson’s “Burnt Mountain,” I was so captivated by her imagery I spent my time picturing the forestry and small critters as if I were standing on the beaten path she was describing.

If you’re going to take anything away from Wilson’s book, it should be her ability to transport you from the coffee shop or living room couch you’re reading on into the vast wilderness she is describing.

In a time where many of us find our scenery from the lock screen of our laptops, Wilson’s book is a reminder to see and embrace the beauty of the outside world.

This book marks Wilson’s fourth poetry collection. She previously published “The Great Medieval Yellow” in 2015 and is also a graduate of Harvard University and the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop.

As I read the book, it was clear to me Wilson is a seasoned poet who had a clear direction. Each poem could stand alone as a piece, but the collection of them all together allowed us as readers to get a better idea of the way Wilson sees the world.

My favorite poem happened to correlate with one of my favorite stanzas. In her poem “Animus,” Wilson writes “A marked man/ in your proud/ stance at the edge/ of my wood.” If you are like me and had to look up what animus meant, it holds many definitions, but the two I think hold the most relevance to this poem are a strong dislike and a motivating purpose or intention.

The idea of someone standing at the edge of “my wood,” to me, means standing at the edge of my boundary and purposefully drawing a line in the sand of where your respect lies. I’s a powerful stanza applied to our interaction with the world, and making sure we are clear in what we want and not allowing people to step on that.

Wilson’s book is composed of 45 poems, most of them one page, but her final poem, “Nine Block (Autumn),” expands over nine pages and finishes out the pieces by tying together all of the visual and thematic elements that Wilson had been exploring since page 1.

After hearing about the lushness of the ferns and the greenness of the mountain, this poem switches us into the beauty of fall.

The poem gave me the impression that the wilderness was speaking to the reader. The line “All those times I sang so you could sleep/ have you forgotten them/” on page 62 felt like a call from nature.

Throughout my life, I have visceral memories of falling asleep next to the pounding of waves at summer camp in California or by looking at the stars at my friend’s farm here in southwestern Iowa.

This line stood out for me because it illustrated nature as more than a beautiful painting we get to look at. Instead, it is a physical mother nature that cradles the world within its beauty, and if we forget that, then we are at risk of losing it.

Good poetry not only provides beautiful images, but it also causes readers to reflect and connect with the material at hand. That’s what I think is the most powerful aspect of Wilson’s book. It made me think of my own memories, my own experiences, and put them into words.