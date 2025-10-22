Opinion | Professors need to adapt different teaching styles

Hell hath no fury like a student scorned by a professor.

Specifically, University of Iowa professors seem increasingly intent on raising the wrath of the student body. Of course, not all professors are demanding, and not all students feel this sort of rage, but the sentiment is certainly significant enough that it feels like some professors could use a reminder of what it’s like to be a student.

Especially as we pass the halfway point of the semester, and miserable midterms run amok, it is a key time for professors to reflect upon their teaching methods.

Many professors infantilize students and instill little faith in our abilities or feedback. Others assign work and exams without the resources necessary to solidify the knowledge. Students are human, with human confidence and human limits.

I personally lose respect for teachers who treat students this way. If you have no respect for us, why should we hold respect for you? It makes the learning process tedious and dreadful.

The American Psychological Association states “positive teacher-student relationships draw students into the process of learning and promote their desire to learn (assuming that the content material of the class is engaging, age-appropriate, and well matched to the student’s skills).”

One of my favorite teachers, in seventh grade, always told us her personal learning philosophy was to “Remember what it’s like to be a student.” More professors need to adopt this philosophy. We have a lot going on besides just schoolwork.

I’ve had professors treating us like grade school children or, by contrast, treating us like paid scholars whose only work is for class, which is unrealistic.

It’s a difficult line for professors to walk. They need to educate us without making us feel stupid, which we may already feel like when learning about a completely new topic. Students are still learning.

Professors need to challenge us without overwhelming us. Nothing is more humiliating than going into office hours or answering a question in class and having a professor give you a resounding look of pity and saying they don’t understand.

I’ve had experiences where a professor repeats what they already said, thinking it must be clear to a student because it is clear to them. Nothing is more frustrating than a professor expecting students to memorize every bit of information taught with no study guides.

So what needs to change? Professors need to treat, teach, and talk to us like adults who are still learning. They need to take in feedback, allowing them to improve and be held accountable.

The Teachers Institute acknowledges the importance of evaluation for teachers with a section about education on its website. “Teacher appraisal plays a crucial role in enhancing the quality of education. It helps in recognizing the strength and areas for growth in educators, ensuring that the teaching staff remains motivated, effective, and aligned with the school’s educational goals,” it reads.

Statistics and actuarial science professor Alexander Liebrecht suggests students email in advice and suggestions so he can improve his class while it’s still in session, rather than waiting until after the fact with Spot surveys. Political science professor Elise Pizzi asks students to fill out an anonymous evaluation on Icon and then goes over the feedback with the class.

Liebrecht acknowledges that it can be difficult for professors to remember what it’s like to be a student, but that student feedback can help to bridge this gap.

“I don’t really know what it’s like to be a student in my class. I can try to imagine, but I’m pretty far removed from what that was like. So I think if my classroom discussion is more of a dialogue and not so one-sided, I can try to meet students halfway and take them to that place of learning where they’re in the zone of proximal development,” he expressed.

It can be done. There’s still time left in the semester for positive, productive change to be instigated.

Professors need to consider student grievances and respond to them appropriately. Students shouldn’t be the only ones who are graded and evaluated for their work.