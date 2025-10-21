USG promotes student well-being with Halloween safety kits

The University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government approved the distribution of Halloween party safety kits to increase student safety on campus during Halloween weekend.

The USG Health and Safety Committee plans to distribute 200 Halloween safety kits containing items such as Nightcap drink covers, electrolyte packets, condoms, bandages, lip balm, and resource cards with campus safety contacts. These kits aim to prevent drink spiking, encourage hydration, promote sexual health, and provide first aid and resource awareness.

Funding from the legislation will cover 450 Nightcap covers, with the extra covers being distributed to UI residence halls, sororities and fraternities, and the Alcohol Harm Reduction Program, a program in the UI’s Division of Student Life. The total cost of the kits is $2,631, with funding coming from the USG Senate Programming Account, which now has a total balance of $32,661.00.

According to the Michigan Board of Health, Halloween is one of the heaviest drinking events for college students throughout the school year. USG senators Maya Kellermen, a UI second-year student, and Harry Siraj, a UI fourth-year student, led the initiative and sponsored the legislation for the kits.

“[The senators] all know Halloween is a time full of increased risks for students, especially when it comes to safety,” Kellermen said. “It is a shared goal between the Health and Safety Committee and the UI Campus Safety to encourage students to participate in healthy practices.”

Siraj is the finance committee chair for USG, and said much of what is in the kit was acquired for free, having received donations from other campus organizations or having extra from past events. The $2,000 was spent on Nightcaps, electrolyte packets, and the kits themselves.

This is an expansion on an initiative USG developed last school year, funding only Nightcaps in years past. All USG senators voted in favor of passing the legislation.

“Obviously, people are still going to drink, but I think this is a way to keep people safe, even if it is a small percentage of people,” Aarya Joshi, a UI second-year student and senator speaking in favor of the bill, said.