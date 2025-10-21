‘No Kings’ protests draw critics of Trump administration to Washington, D.C., Iowa City

Days after cities across the nation held protests decrying the Trump administration, local leaders look to advance the momentum beyond one day of protest.

More than 2,600 protests took place in all 50 states, including Washington, D.C., and Iowa City, in a day of protests known as “No Kings.”

Finch VanDyk, an organizer with Indivisible Johnson County — the local branch of Indivisible, a national nonprofit coalition of political action groups that was one of many organizations that put together “No Kings” — said it is imperative to extend efforts outside of just one day of dissent.

“The nation is tired of [the Trump administration], and they’re willing to get out in the streets and do it, and they’re willing to do it peacefully, which is huge, because the regime doesn’t know how to fight back against peace,” VanDyk said.