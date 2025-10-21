Iowa football notebook | Hawkeyes battle Minnesota for Floyd of Rosedale

Ask a Midwesterner about hogs, and they’ll reflect on their grandmother’s classic homemade pork chops, ham balls, giant tenderloins, and of course, the crispy, crunchy bacon for breakfast.

Those meals would not be possible without the states of Iowa and Minnesota, which rank No. 1 and No. 3 for hog production, respectively. Pigs have always been a common arguing point for these two neighboring states, and the rivalry has even stemmed over to the gridiron.

Pork will again be on the line when the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers take the field at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, but it won’t be the edible type. Instead, it will morph into the form of Floyd of Rosedale, a 98-pound bronze pig trophy which celebrates 91 seasons of historic existence this year.

Minnesota (5-2, 3-1) leads the all-time series 63-53-2, but the rivalry has been an Iowa showcase for over a decade. The Hawkeyes (5-2, 3-1) have won 10 out of the last 11 meetings, including a 31-14 drubbing in Minneapolis last year. The lone Iowa loss in that span was in 2023, when Cooper DeJean’s go-ahead punt return touchdown was overturned by an invalid fair catch signal, a call that still rankles many Hawkeye supporters.

Saturday will mark the Gophers’ first visit to Kinnick Stadium since that October day. Iowa players have long erased the play from their minds, but they did acknowledge the natural energy that comes with a rivalry game.

“I think anytime we go against Minnesota their fans hate us. I’m pretty sure our fans hate them,” fifth-year center Logan Jones said at media availability Tuesday. “And that’s what you want. I mean, that’s what college football is all about.”

“They’re a lot of fun. There’s going to be a lot of energy,” fourth-year defensive lineman Aaron Graves added.

Minnesota’s poor record against Iowa in the 21st century is well-documented by Hawkeye fans, but Iowa is prepared for a tough challenge this weekend. The Gophers are coming off of a dominant 24-6 win over then-No. 25 Nebraska last Friday, where they dominated in the trenches and sacked Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola nine times, a new program record.

“These guys are very impressive, and they’ve done a really nice job rushing the passer,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Or it’s multiple guys too. It’s not just one guy. So that’s a concern.”

Though the Hawkeyes weren’t able to watch the Minnesota-Nebraska game live, they’ve watched plenty of the Gophers’ sets in the film room. Jones knows his group will have a stiff test in front of them, but he is embracing the challenge.

“They’ll show you a lot of different fronts trying to confuse you, especially in third and long,” Jones said. “Just a whole lot of looks that are challenging, but it’s kind of fun getting to go up against that, because you get to match up against it.”

While Jones’ job is to tussle in the trenches and protect Mark Gronowski, the quarterback’s assignment is to improve the passing game. While Gronowski ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns in Iowa’s 25-24 triumph over Penn State, he recorded just 68 yards and an interception through the air.

As the senior continues to work on developing chemistry with his wide receivers in practice, Gronowski has the comfort and confidence to use his legs to extend plays and counter the powerful Minnesota pass rush.

“I think the ability to scramble is going to be important, but I think what’s going to be even more important is just being able to get the ball out quick, making quick decisions, so that the defense doesn’t even end up affecting you,” Gronowski said.

Floyd of Rosedale usually resides in the foyer of Iowa’s practice facility, but it now sits in the Hawkeyes’ weight room, which serves as an important reminder for Iowa. The Hawkeyes know they will have to play a 60-minute game to hoist the trophy.

“I’m really excited,” Gronowski said. “A lot of the guys in the team said this has always been a really fun game. There’s been some close matchups in the past, and I think it’s gonna be a really fun one on Saturday.”

Injury updates

Running backs Jaziun Patterson, TJ Washington, and linebacker Jaden Harrell have missed each of the last two games due to injury, but all returned to practice this week and are on track to play against Minnesota.

“Looks like they’re going to be okay. Good to have those guys back,” Ferentz said.

Tight end Addison Ostrenga suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2 against Iowa State, and Ferentz announced he will return to Iowa next season.

“He wanted to give it a little time to get through the initial part of the injury,” Ferentz said.

Game information

Saturday’s kickoff between the Hawkeyes and Gophers is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS. It will mark Iowa’s fifth appearance on the network since it acquired Big Ten television rights in 2023. The Hawkeyes have compiled a 1-3 record in those previous four meetings and look to win a home game on CBS for the first time since the infamous 12-10 triumph over No. 2 Michigan in 1985.

The contest will also mark Iowa’s annual Blackout game. Fans attending Saturday’s game are encouraged to wear black clothing.