Iba Oching: The Canadian anchor of Iowa soccer’s defense

Serving as the last line of defense for No. 7 Iowa soccer, Iba Oching relishes her role. The second-year defender relies on past experiences to make key plays on both sides of the pitch this season.

Hailing from Coquitlam, British Columbia, Oching knew she needed to gain as much experience as possible during her adolescent years to get an offer to play at the Division I level. Oching was successful in honing her soccer skills as a member of the Vancouver Whitecaps Girls Elite Academy, an official Canadian National Development Center.

It was during her time as a Whitecap when Oching got the call, solidifying her spot on the Canadian U-17 National Team. When Canada was eliminated during the group stage of the U-17 2022 World Cup in India, Oching took valuable lessons from her first national team experience.

“I’ve been able to be more composed and not make situations bigger than they are,” Oching said. “It has helped me be grounded knowing I have done it before and stay calm in those high-pressure situations.”

With significant experience on the pitch, Oching accepted an offer to play DI soccer at Syracuse University in New York. Oching tallied one goal on four shots for the Orange, starting 16 of 17 matches during her freshman season.

Oching’s lone score at Syracuse was a crucial one, tying a match against Maine in the 70th minute. At the conclusion of the 2024 season and upon going 0-9-1 in conference play, Oching decided to enter her name in the transfer portal in search of a new home.

For Oching, the change to being a Hawkeye was effortless, as the coaching staff had welcomed her with open arms.

“Coming here in the spring, I was able to meet my teammates and get used to playing with them. I got used to their playing style and the coaching style,” Oching said. “Coaches and staff have been very welcoming and make it an easy transition.”

Teammate Sofia Bush credits the team’s environment for making transitions smoother for transfers like Oching and other incoming first-years.

“It’s just something about our culture here in Iowa,” Bush said. “We are going to work hard every single day and be competitive. We like to push each other.”

The smooth transition has allowed Oching to excel on the field, recording two goals and two assists on the season. Practically identical to her time at Syracuse, Oching’s first goal was a crucial score, breaking a 0-0 tie in the 70th minute against Minnesota.

Head coach Dave DiIanni was more than pleased to see Oching in the right place at the right time.

“I thought it was great composure by Wildman running to the touch line at full pace and to be able to clip a nice textured ball to the back post to Oching,” he said. “Iba’s scored a couple of goals for us, and they are all like that.”

As a defender, Oching’s primary goal is to stop attacks from opposing teams’ offenses, disrupting opposing team forwards, and intercepting any passes that come their way.

Despite her defense-oriented role, Oching has already recorded more than four times the number of shots she did last season.

Now fully embraced in her new role as a Hawkeye, Oching remains hungry to make history. The Hawkeyes won a Big Ten Tournament title in 2023, but a regular-season championship has eluded them. No matter the hardware, Oching wants to play as long as she can surrounded by her teammates.

“We want to host a first round in the NCAA Tournament and hopefully surpass where the team made it last year in the Sweet 16,” Oching said.