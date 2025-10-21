How senior Jalyssa Blazek makes her mark on Iowa cross country

It felt like any other meet for Jalyssa Blazek until five words caught her attention. Blazek and her teammates huddled before this year’s season opening meet at their home course when fellow senior Ellie Rathe turned to her and said it was their last first meet.

“That’s when it hit me,” Blazek said. “This is my last round at everything, so I’m trying to soak it all in as much as I can.”

In her final year as a member of the Iowa cross country team, Blazek has thrived on the course and has been a leader for her teammates to follow.

Blazek has been a runner since her elementary school days in Lawler, Iowa. She remembers competing in the Hershey Relays, a small youth track meet held for local elementary-age kids.

“I wanted to win every event I was in, I would try so hard,” Blazek recalled.

The competitive spirit never left the northeastern Iowa native. Blazek attended Turkey Valley High School, where she competed on the cross country team. With only four girls on the team, the only way they could qualify for the state meet was individually, as five runners are required to score as a team.

“We were all running for ourselves,” Blazek said. “We were still very encouraging of each other, but when it came down to the conference and district meets, we had to do it for ourselves.”

Blazek qualified for the Class 1A state meet in all four years of her high school career, never placing lower than sixth place. Soon, Iowa cross country head coach Randy Hasenbank came calling.

“When you see somebody who seeks the front and has that desire to win, that’s the big thing for a recruiter,” Hasenbank said. “We’re looking for people who want to be winners.”

Four years later, Hasenbank’s scouting has paid off. Not only has Blazek been a key piece in the Hawkeyes’ cross country program, but she has made large strides on the oval as well.

“Last year [Blazek] had some good cross races in the fall, and then in track she just exploded,” Hasenbank said.

“Exploded” is no exaggeration, as Blazek led the team in the 1500m with a 4:28 and recorded her personal collegiate bests in the 800m and 5000m. Her previous personal high mark in the 1500m came last season, where she ran a 4:45. When you’re running just under four laps around the track, shaving off 17 seconds is nothing short of impressive.

Now in her senior year, Blazek has remained injury-free. She has consistently finished as one of Iowa’s top runners and has been a leader for the underclassmen as well.

“It helps me as a younger runner to look up to her because she’s always laser-focused on what needs to be done,” first-year teammate Ella Magallan said. “She knows when to lock in.”

Blazek was once in Magallan’s shoes as a first-year, new to the team and the culture of a collegiate program.

“Coming here, I was nervous and just trying to figure out what was going on and how everything worked,” Blazek said. “Now, having done it for four years, it’s like a routine. I know what I’m doing, and that confidence can take you a lot of places.”

With the final weeks of the season approaching, Blazek knows her time as a Hawkeye cross country runner is coming to a close. Although her name will be off the roster come next year, the impact she has made on the younger runners on the team will continue to be felt for years

to come.

“It’s easy to be hard on yourself in this sport,” Blazek said. “I just want to create a little bit of light my teammates can think about when it comes to racing.”