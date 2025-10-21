Goodwill bin hunters master the art of resale

Every 30 minutes, blue bins barrel through the swinging doors, covered in a cosmic black tarp.
The tarp — concealing mounds of clothes, toys, cookware, and more— is revealed with a dramatic swipe before swarms of customers tear through the items at high speed.
Why are they searching so rapidly? For resale.
Victor and Jackson, juniors at George Washington High School, were looking for a way to scrounge up some extra cash, and turned to resale.
What originally began as a hobby has turned into a hustle, Victor said. He started thrifting for fun, drawn to the affordability and individuality of secondhand clothing. But after seeing people online turn reselling into a source of income, he decided to join in.
Now, Victor and Jackson use some of their free time after school to take a trip to their nearest Goodwill Outlet store, located in Cedar Rapids, which they call “The Bins.”
The outlets operate differently from traditional Goodwill stores or other adjacent thrift stores. Instead of items being displayed neatly on racks, the store is filled with large, rolling bins where donated items are dumped in bulk.
“These items are the leftovers from Goodwill thrift stores,” Marvin Mondie, a manager at the Cedar Rapids outlet location, said.
The bins are not hand-selected, but are filled by a machine tipping over massive cardboard boxes filled with unsold goods, Mondie said.
Every 30 minutes, a new bin comes out, allowing shoppers to dig through a fresh variety of items, add them to their cart, and then pay by the pound.
The tarp, Mondie said, is used to keep things fair.
“If we don’t cover them, people start grabbing before the bins are even in place,” he said.
For Jackson, though, it’s not about what’s in the bins, it’s about who’s in the store. At “The Bins,” there is a reseller for everything, Mondie said. Some people resell clothes, some shoes, and some come in and fill their carts with only pots and pans.
Victor and Jackson, however, resell streetwear, a style they say is popular among Generation Z. Many times, they run into resellers who want the same items they do because they sell to similar audiences.
Still, what keeps them coming back is how accessible “The Bins” are. “It’s so simple,” Jackson said. “You don’t need much to come to The Bins and find valuable items.”
The process of selecting items, Victor explained, becomes second nature. After repeating the resale multiple times, the two started to see what fabrics, brands, washes, and styles people are willing to pay for.
After their haul, the work continues at home, they said. After digging through the bins, Jackson and Victor wash, photograph, and model the pieces for resale apps like Depop and Poshmark.
Sometimes, selling their finds add up quickly, with Victor making $620 in a week.
Additionally, many resellers track the bins, memorizing the rotation schedule, gathering around the perimeter of the bins, waiting for the next replacement.
For Victor and Jackson, it’s a balance of luck, timing, and patience. They come for the same reason as everyone else: the chance the next tarp might hide something valuable.
When the tarp is lifted, the room erupts into a blur of hands as two high schoolers among dozens sift through the chaos for their next small fortune.