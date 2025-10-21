Goodwill bin hunters master the art of resale

Every 30 minutes, blue bins barrel through the swinging doors, covered in a cosmic black tarp.

The tarp — concealing mounds of clothes, toys, cookware, and more— is revealed with a dramatic swipe before swarms of customers tear through the items at high speed.

Why are they searching so rapidly? For resale.

Victor and Jackson, juniors at George Washington High School, were looking for a way to scrounge up some extra cash, and turned to resale.