Forestry on Tap discusses water quality issues affecting trees, agriculturalists

Iowa Learning Farms hosted a Forestry on Tap event at Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, with over 30 local farmers, residents, and landowners to gather and discuss conservation practices for improving water quality and soil health in Iowa.

Liz Ripley, Iowa Learning Farms conservation and cover crop outreach specialist, said the event was a strong opportunity to address concerns and solutions related to water and soil conservation in Iowa.

“The conversation is driven by questions and concerns of those in attendance to dive into what they are most interested in,” Ripley said. “So it’s a really fun concept. It’s more organic in terms of what we talk about at these events.”

Iowa State University faculty were also in attendance at the event. ISU Extension and Outreach Forestry Specialist Billy Beck and ISU professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering Michelle Soupir discussed and answered questions about the technological advances and use of bioreactors, which are devices for biological organisms to facilitate a reaction under controlled conditions.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture funds conservation and works with farmers to adapt the practices across the state of Iowa, Soupir said. The Iowa Learning Farm hosts those farmers to discuss those practices.

“They are focused on education,” Soupir said. “Education to farmers, education to different groups, to try and help promote conservation practices, and for people to understand what they can do to help reduce the nutrient losses from their farm.”

One element of conservation discussed at the event was the removal of nitrate from water. Nitrate is water soluble, meaning that it easily travels through soil to larger bodies of water.

There were early experiments with woodchip bioreactors to see if different types of trees remove nitrate differently, Beck said. The outreach program wants to enhance woodchip bioreactors and increase sustainable forest management across Iowa.

Soupir said bioreactors are used to remove nitrate from water.

Sensors are used to measure the flow of the water to examine how much of it is treated by the bioreactor, Soupir said. During the sampling process across the state, sensors are used to detect nitrate. The samples are then brought back to the lab at ISU to measure the nitrate levels, which determine how much the bioreactor can remove.

Ripley said conservation efforts utilize an anaerobic system, or a system helping take a harmful chemical and transform it into a harmless gas.

Ripley said the Iowa Learning Farm is trying to expand this process of woodland management to remove harmful chemicals from water that would be used for tree growth and in beverages such as beer and apple cider.

“Water quality is important to the taste and overall quality in beer,” Ripley said. “And similarly for cider, the water quality impacts the tree growth, the apples that are produced, and then ultimately the cider that is able to be marketed. Water quality is more interconnected to things than we often realize.”

Ripley said the events take place in different parts of Iowa and discuss different priorities depending on the region farmers can learn from. She hopes events like these help farmers better understand the conservation process and effects of water quality in familiar industries and beyond.

“If they can take away one tangible thing or idea that they can share with someone else to help us meet our water quality goals in the state, that’s what I would consider a success,” Ripley said.