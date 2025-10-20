UI technology services down, staff and students navigate disruption

The University of Iowa Information and Technology services reported a disruption of services provided by the university Monday, due to the global Amazon Web Services outage.

Websites including ICON — the university’s online platform for coursework, assignments, and communication, Pearson, which provides access to online textbooks, and Cengage, an educational technology company offering digital curriculum and content — were announced to be down on Monday morning.

These disruptions are a part of a larger issue relating to the Amazon Web Services outage. According to Downdetector, a website tracking internet disruptions, the first report of the outage came in at 1:41 a.m.. There have been 9,389 reports logged as of noon Monday.

According to reporting by the Associated Press, the outage occurred within the DynamoDB, a cloud database which handles a variety of internet and social media services such as Robinhood Investing and Snapchat.

Amazon Web Services is a computing cloud platform that provides technology services, including data storage, computing power, databases, and software tools. Businesses, organizations, and developers use this service to host websites, run applications, and manage data.

Because most academic platforms are being impacted by the outage, students have found there is minimal homework they are able to get done.

Madison Fleck, a UI first-year student, said the outage has disrupted her academic routine and has made it difficult to keep up with her schedule.

“I was planning on doing a lot of homework this morning, because I was really busy this weekend,” Fleck said. “I have a lot of assignments due tonight and I’m not sure how I’m supposed to get them done with ICON being down.”

First-year student Lauren Stuepfert said she has mixed feelings about the outage, but is ultimately unable to do assignments or study for exams.

“It’s a blessing and a curse. It’s nice to have an excuse to not do my work, but also I need to get work done,” Stuepfert said.

Steven Fleagle, associate vice president and chief information officer, said in an email sent to university students and faculty, all students who are worried about completing coursework due to the outage should contact their professors, and all faculty concerned about getting their work done to reach out to their respective supervisors.

The statement also said Information and Technology Services are closely monitoring the issue, but have no timeline as to when the outage may be fixed.

According to ITS, affected services include: