Review | “From The Pyre” burns through the soul

In their second studio album, British art rock band The Last Dinner Party embarks on a journey of heartbreak, womanhood, and deep emotions. With their first studio album “Prelude to Ecstasy” having artistic aspects of Renaissance paintings and religious themes, “From The Pyre” borrows from even further back in time with more medieval or ancient Rome aesthetics mixing with modern problems.

Before the album’s release, three songs slowly came out teasing the project as a whole. First “This is the Killer Speaking,” becoming the fourth track in the album, “The Scythe,” becoming the ninth track, and “Second Best,” becoming the third.

My favorite out of the three early releases was without a doubt “This is the Killer Speaking.” This song takes a breakup and ramps it up to the extreme.

With the chorus going back and forth with the lyrics “Here comes the killer!/Here comes your girl!” lead singer Abigail Morris compares the woman in the song to a killer on her way to “murder” the relationship she has with her lover, whether by accident or on purpose.

However, the woman still loves him despite the hurt he has put her through, singing the lines, “When your hand is bigger than my heart/you can crush it, just the way you like.”

And still, she knows he is leaving her, and she races to end the relationship first to be victorious, repeating the chorus and pointing out his flaws with, “You look like a weeping saint with your infected eye.”

The track “Agnus Dei,” meaning lamb of God in Latin, follows a singer and her relationship as she pines for someone she can offer very little to.

The singer ends the song by confessing to the one she loves that she cannot offer marriage or lifelong commitment. But after leaving herself raw and hopefully pure, the singer says she can offer a wonderful experience and “your name in lights forever.”

The second standout to me was “Woman is a Tree.” During the halfway instrumental break, the band members create a hymn that is primal, and similar in that aspect to the choir arrangement “Fire” in unabashful feelings words cannot describe. Full of metaphors, the title relates women to nature, specifically the old and wise trees.

In the seventh track “I Hold Your Anger,” keyboardist Aurora Nishevci takes the role of singing the song in place of Morris. In it, Nishevci goes through the conflictions of not fulfilling the role of “woman” in a typically expected way.

Beginning with the lyrics “I don’t know if I’d be a good mother/I dreamt that you cut off your arm/And I blame myself/I should have told you to be careful/I don’t want to be the one/To tell you it won’t grow back,” she contemplates how she wouldn’t have the strength to watch her own child go through something terrible she could not protect them from.

And yet, throughout the chorus, she plays with the dichotomy of being a woman, and therefore, being a mother. With nothing else to do with her empathy but to, “Hold your anger in my tears.”

The last track, “Inferno,” brings back the religious themes with relating oneself to those sacrificed unmercifully in the Bible. But throughout trying to please a higher power, you lose who you are, and grow scared of who you might really be.

I loved this album and how it artistically portrayed such complicated topics. Each song has its own voice and brings together such a lovely little world of emotions.