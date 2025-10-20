Letter to the Editor | A ‘Yes’ vote for LOST means saying ‘Yes’ to Johnson County’s future

Residents in Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty have a unique opportunity to bolster the region’s quality of life with a simple “yes” vote at the ballot box this November.

In an era of political division and amid drastic federal funding cuts, a “Yes” vote on the Local Option Sales Tax, or LOST, will provide critical shields from external threats.

From expanded affordable housing and support of local nonprofits to improved streets, sidewalks, trails, parks, and facilities — including a new Coralville recreation center and a new North Liberty fire station — the extra revenue will improve the livelihoods of thousands.

Opponents of the LOST campaign will point to rising food costs and the Trump administration’s tariffs as two key reasons to vote this sales tax down. But that opinion is grossly short sighted.

For one, LOST does not apply to groceries, utilities, gasoline, hotel/motel rentals, or prescription drugs. More communities have wisely turned to LOST because property tax reform at the state level has limited the amount of growth a city can capture with taxes.

Today, Johnson County’s three largest municipalities are among only 17 cities in the entire state not collecting this tax.

A proud Iowa City native, I’ve benefited directly from the 2009 LOST campaign, which supported disaster relief after the devastating Flood of 2008, including the creation of the beautiful Riverfront Crossings Park that I frequent regularly when returning home to visit friends and family.

LOST revenue will capture and reinvest what visitors are already spending in Johnson County, which was more than $458 million in 2023, or the equivalent to nearly $3,000 spent for every one Johnson County resident.

As federal support wanes, it’s increasingly incumbent on our neighbors to build this region’s future. A vote “Yes” to LOST means saying “Yes” to Johnson County’s future.

Quentin Misiag, University of Iowa graduate and Iowa City native