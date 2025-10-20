Iowa soccer closes out West Coast swing with draw against USC

After suffering just its third loss of the season last Thursday to UCLA, No. 5 Iowa soccer battled its way to a 2-2 draw against USC to end the Hawkeyes’ California road trip with a 0-1-1 mark.

The Trojans were the first to strike under the Sunday night lights, converting on a penalty kick goal in the 16th minute off the leg of third-year forward Maribel Flores to give USC an early 1-0 lead.

Just five minutes later during the 21st minute, Flores again found the net to extend the Trojans’ lead to 2-0. First-year forward Murphy Walsh was credited with the assist. The pair of goals from Flores improves her season goal total to nine, leading the next closest Trojan by three goals.

It was all USC in the first half, as the Trojans outshot the Hawkeyes, 2-2. Second-year goalkeeper Fernanda Mayrink anchored the Hawkeye defense, and recorded one save on two goals allowed.

Flores’ two scores would be all the scoring during the first 45 minutes of action on the pitch. Down a pair of scores, Iowa went into the break with a gameplan to balance the playing field in the second half.

The stout Iowa offense finally broke the scoring drought at the 48:18 mark, off the leg of second-year forward Berkley Binggeli. Binggeli’s goal marked her fourth of the year, and narrowed Iowa’s scoring deficit to just one with lots of time left on the clock.

After some back-and-forth action, Hawkeye soccer rallied the tying goal at the 69:35 mark from fourth-year Morgan Lietz. Lietz’s timely goal was her first of the year, and was assisted by Kellen Fife and Kelli McGroarty.

Third-year midfielder Sofia Bush did not see action on the pitch against USC following her red card against UCLA on Thursday night. The matchup against USC marks the first time in 42 games where Hawkeye soccer has not seen Bush on the field.

It was apparent whatever head coach Dave DiIanni said to his squad at halftime motivated the team, as Iowa soccer outshot the Trojans, 10-2, in the second half.

Mayrink bounced back after allowing two goals in the first half, and recorded a shutout during the final 45 minutes of action. Mayrink now has 12 goals allowed and 20 saves on the season.

While the Hawkeyes couldn’t rally a victory, the comeback draw keeps Iowa in fifth place in Big Ten Standings. Currently, four squads sit atop Iowa — Washington, Michigan State, UCLA, and Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes will have one more opportunity to add upon their 5-2-3 Big Ten record.

Up Next

The Hawkeyes resume play on Oct. 26 when they travel to Bloomington to take on Indiana for their final regular season game of the year. The Hoosiers own a 5-5-6 overall record and a 2-3-5 Big Ten record. Start time is set for 1 p.m. on Big Ten Plus.