Photos: Iowa football vs. Penn State

The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 25-24 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday night.

Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski rushed for a career high 130 yards, scoring two touchdowns. By halftime, Penn State held a 14-10 lead, which rose to 21-10 after a touchdown in the third quarter. Iowa running back Kamari Moulton advanced the game with a total of 99 yards, which combined with Gronowski’s 67 yards made for a sturdy comeback after a touchdown by Kaden Wetjen to take the final lead.

The Hawkeyes play against Minnesota on Oct. 25 at Kinnick Stadium, game start time has yet to be announced.