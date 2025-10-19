The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa football vs. Penn State

Samantha DeFily and John Charlson
October 19, 2025

The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 25-24 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday night.

Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski rushed for a career high 130 yards, scoring two touchdowns. By halftime, Penn State held a 14-10 lead, which rose to 21-10 after a touchdown in the third quarter. Iowa running back Kamari Moulton advanced the game with a total of 99 yards, which combined with Gronowski’s 67 yards made for a sturdy comeback after a touchdown by Kaden Wetjen to take the final lead.

The Hawkeyes play against Minnesota on Oct. 25 at Kinnick Stadium, game start time has yet to be announced.

2025_10_18_PennState_JC_SD_001
John Charlson
Penn State running back Kaytron Allen pushes down the field during an Iowa football game against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Allen earned 145 yards. The Hawkeyes beat the Nittany Lions 25-24.
Print this Story