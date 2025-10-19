Letter to the Editor | Ruthina Malone is an asset to the school district

As parents of one ICCSD graduate and three current students, we wholeheartedly support Ruthina Malone for reelection to the Iowa City School Board.

Since 2016, we’ve had the privilege of working with Ruthina on issues of equity and justice in our schools. Her leadership has been a steadying force during times of significant change at the local, state, and national levels. Ruthina’s deep commitment to justice and equity, her strong relationships with teachers and staff, and her ability to work collaboratively with fellow board members and the administration make her an invaluable asset to our district.

One example of her impact was her support for student-led advocacy to recognize Eid Al Fitr as a school holiday. Ruthina worked with the administration to take that lesson to heart, ensuring that our calendar meets the needs of those students and students from other religious backgrounds as well.

Ruthina is a thoughtful, effective leader who gets things done. We encourage you to join us in voting for Ruthina Malone for the Iowa City School Board on or before Nov. 4.



Michael and Rebekah Tilley

Iowa City, Iowa