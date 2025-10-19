Letter to the Editor | Reelect Ruthina Malone to the school board

Three generations of my family have attended Iowa City schools with our grandchild currently in seventh grade. I’ve had the distinct pleasure of knowing Ruthina for over two decades, including the time we spent as coworkers.

This isn’t a casual acquaintance; it’s a long-term understanding of her character, her work ethic, and her profound ability to navigate complex environments. She doesn’t just skim the surface of an issue; she possesses the analytical rigor and intellectual curiosity to grasp the nuances of school funding, curriculum development, and district policy — the bedrock of effective school board service.

Along with empathy, diplomacy, and good listening skills, she brings a professional caliber of thought that our board absolutely requires.

This rare combination of sharp intelligence and genuine listening is precisely why Ruthina can handle difficult issues. Whether it’s budget constraints, academic performance gaps, or sensitive community discussions, the school board is consistently faced with choices that have no easy answers.

Ruthina has the moral courage and proven composure to approach these challenges head-on, seeking consensus and equitable solutions without resorting to political posturing or divisive rhetoric. She is a voice of calm competence in a space that often needs it most.

The students, the schools, and the community need her on the school board. My wife and I wholeheartedly urge you to join us in voting for Ruthina Malone.

John Moyers, Iowa City resident