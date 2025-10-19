Iowa HHS says food assistance recipients could be without benefits in November

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday that those receiving federal food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, won’t receive their November benefits if the federal government shutdown continues.

According to the news release from Iowa HHS, the state received notice from the U.S. Food and Nutrition Service late last week that all states should not issue November benefits. This news comes as lawmakers quibble over the federal budget and continue a shutdown that has lasted since Oct. 1.

Democrats refuse to support Republicans’ plan to continue government funding for seven weeks while they continue budget negotiations unless Republicans agree to extend tax subsidies for Affordable Care Act insurance plans.

The plans expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic and are set to expire at the end of the year.

Democrats are also asking Republicans to reverse over $1 trillion in cuts made to Medicaid as part of the Republican-led reconciliation package passed earlier this year.

The news release said the agency will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates to impacted Iowans. SNAP currently serves approximately 131,000 Iowa households per month and allocates around $45 million in federally paid benefits, according to the release.

According to the release, Iowa HHS has worked with charitable organizations across the state to prepare to provide additional support to families affected by the delay in benefits.

Once the shutdown is ended, the release said, Iowa HHS will work to make SNAP benefits available as soon as possible.