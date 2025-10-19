How a pair of Iowa defenders simultaneously fueled Iowa’s victory over Penn State on one play

A canga line of Iowa football recruits sturtted the sideline pregame as they took in the scene of Kinnick Stadium. Kirk Feretnz emphasized to the crowd, specifically to the defensive recruits, just how deep defense runs amongst the black and gold.

“We actually had a couple defensive recruits here, and I told them one thing about our fans, at least they understand defense,” the head coach said. “They understand the value and importance of it, too.”

And that statement was backed up as the Hawkeye defense came through in the closing moments to take the 25-24 victory over Penn State.

“Just proud of our defense,” Ferentz said. “They did some really good things, came up with some big plays, the picks, fourth down stops, those types of things.”

Eleven different Hawkeyes recorded at least three tackles, and eight Hawkeyes recorded at least six tackles. There was only one player that didn’t record a tackle, and that was cornerback Deshaun Lee. Yet, he made the biggest defensive play of the game.

Penn State possessed the ball with 1:28 to go, down 25-24, on fourth-and-four at its own 49-yard line. As quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer dropped back to pass, he was immediately pressured by Xavier Nwampka, Max Llewellyn, and Aaron Graves, scrambled to his right, and whipped a wild pass downfield to a cutting receiver.

The throw was a 20-yard dot right on the money. The receiver caught it, and Lee was there to knock it out as he fell to the turf. And as that football rolled away from the pair, the crowd erupted.

He also had his second career interception in the second quarter in a toe-tapping effort right along the Iowa sideline – so toe-tap so subtle that officials took a lengthy review to confirm it.

“Just knowing you got your whole team, just believing in you no matter what, showing up every single day,” Lee said.

But it was Nwampka’s blitz that changed the trajectory of the play. The safety came sprinting from the right side of the backfield and timed the snap perfectly, applying immediate pressure on Grunkemeyer before he could get set in his backdrop.

The pressure gave Llewellyn and Graves the extra split-second needed to break free and cause a raucous.

“Coach [Phil] Parker said, ‘We’re going to come with the zero blitz. Be ready,’” said safety Keon Entringer. “We just were like, ‘Okay, let’s go.’ You got to finish it.”

And like Lee, Nwampka secured his third career interception – his first one in three years – in the second quarter and nearly returned it for a pick-six. He was tackled at the one-yard line.

“He finally got him one,” Lee said. “I was there celebrating with him. As soon as he did it, he was super excited.”

The two defensive backs came in together in the 2022 recruiting class, and both have endured their fair share of struggles throughout their careers. But on Saturday, the pair came through when it mattered most.

“Those are situations we prepare for in practice every single day,” Lee said. “So when we go out there on Saturdays, we can do things like that.”





