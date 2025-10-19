Hawkeyes lean on dominant run game in win over Penn State

Clinging to a one-point lead with just over one minute remaining, Mark Gronkowski did exactly what he was brought to Iowa to do.

Facing 3rd and 6 from the Penn State 45-yard line, Gronowski perfectly executed an Aaron Rodgers-esque play fake and kept the ball around the left side for a 14-yard gain to seal the 25-24 win for the Hawkeyes.

“[Offensive Coordinator Tim] Lester and I have been talking about that for a long time,” Gronowski said after the game. “Had a guitar fake, like Aaron Rodgers always does, and when he [Lester] told me, I was the only one in the huddle that knew it. Nobody up front knew it, and ended up making a great play out of it. It was fun.”

Gronowski’s game-winning run was indicative of the entire offensive operation for the Hawkeyes. The South Dakota State transfer was shaky through the air, throwing for just 68 yards and an interception on 16 attempts.

The Iowa offense leaned heavily on the run game against a Nittany Lions defense that boasts NFL talent on all three levels, rushing for 245 yards on 33 attempts. The Hawkeyes were led by Gronowski and Moulton with 130 and 99 yards, respectively, and rushed for 7.4 yards per carry as a team.

Gronkowski also found the end zone twice – once on a quarterback sneak and again on a read option keeper from four yards out – bringing his season total to 10 and tying Larry Lawrence for the second most single-season touchdown runs by a quarterback in program history.

While Moulton didn’t find the black paint of the Kinnick Stadium endzones, his presence was felt between the goal lines, and even as a decoy for Gronowski’s runs.

“It helps to have that double threat,” Moulton said. “For the defense, it’s really hard to key in on it, so having that presence not only helps us [the running backs] out, but him [Gronowski] too.”

“It’s awesome,” Gronowski added. “And especially when Kamari is running hard, like he is, and having such a great running attack today, it makes all those RPO looks, all those quarterback runs look a whole lot easier for me.”

The second-year back averaged 5.8 yards per carry and only had one play result in negative yardage. Moulton has rushed for 261 yards on 50 carries with two scores on the season.

“Kamari [Moulton] is sneaky good,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said about Moulton after the Iowa win over Penn State. “He runs really well, he’s got great vision. He’s tougher and stronger than you would think.”

Moulton eased into his return from an arm injury for Iowa against Rutgers in Week 4, and has since rushed for 75 or more yards in three consecutive games.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native credits his work ethic and support of his teammates for his ability to bounce back from injury and produce at a high level.

“I’m really just giving it to God,” Moulton said. “Knowing that I’m here for a real purpose, just sticking with the grind, being there for my teammates, and whenever it’s my time to show, I’m going to prove it.”