Grading Iowa’s 25-24 win over Penn State

Rushing Offense: A

245 yards. Doesn’t get much better than that. The Hawkeyes were led by 130 yards and two scores on the ground from quarterback Mark Gronowski. Add in Kamari Moulton’s 99 yards with a few more yards split between Kaden Wetjen, Nathan McNeil, and Xavier Williams, and Iowa finds a perfect rushing attack.

The Hawkeyes averaged 7.4 yards per carry as a team and scored all three of their touchdowns on the ground. Iowa leaned on its top-graded offensive line to create lanes for Moulton and Gronowski to rip off big runs.

Passing Offense: F

The Iowa aerial attack looked very similar to Week 1, where Gronowski threw for just 44 yards. The South Dakota State transfer totaled 68 passing yards and one interception, while completing 10 of 16 passes.

If the Hawkeyes want any chance moving forward, the passing game must be better, because they can’t count on rushing for over 240 yards every week.

Rushing Defense: C+

The Iowa defense had an answer for just about everyone except Kaytron Allen, Penn State’s leading rusher on the season. Allen carried 28 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns, carving up the Hawkeye front seven.

With the exception of Allen’s big day, Iowa bottled up the run game of the Nittany Lions, including holding their second-leading rusher, Nick Singleton, to just 15 yards on six attempts.

Passing Defense: A+

Though it was Ethan Grunkemeyer’s first start of his career in Kinnick Stadium, the passing defense made it extremely difficult to make plays through the air. Penn State finished the contest completing 15-of-28 passes for 93 passing yards for a 54 percent completion rate.

And, of course, the pressure and pass breakup on Penn State’s final possession of the game, one that certainly would’ve set it up to win the game, was the biggest play of the game. A collective effort.

Special Teams: B

There was nothing spectacular that the Iowa special teams did today. Drew Stevens had a pair of field goals to give Iowa a few extra points, Rhys Dakin had a few long punts that set Penn State up deep in its territory, and they didn’t give up any touchdowns.

Special teams is where the Hawkeyes typically thrive. But they didn’t need to thrive today to get the victory.

Coaching: B+

There were a few times in the first half where Grunkemeyer and the Penn State offense had their way. There’s a reason as to why its offense slowed down as the game went on, and it’s due to the adjustments that the coaching staff made to slow it down.

On top of that, they kept rolling with what was working: the run game. Kamari Moulton and Mark Gronowski couldn’t be stopped on the ground. Kirk Ferentz and Tim Lester didn’t force the passing game, and it ultimately served them well.