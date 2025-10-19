Column | It was far from perfect, but Iowa football finds a way

After Penn State marched down the field to take a 21-10 lead against Iowa early in the third quarter, I, like most of the 69,000 fans inside Kinnick Stadium, was expecting the worst.

The Hawkeye offense had showed little firepower to that point, and the Nittany Lions were playing with passion and pride, something they had lacked for the last month. Previous Iowa teams would probably fold over in this situation, but not Mark Gronowski. The fifth-year quarterback has played this very scenario in his head and lived through it on the field more than most college quarterbacks, but his performance on Saturday was one that he and this Hawkeye team desperately needed.

Yes, Gronowski made some clutch plays in the Hawkeyes’ win at Rutgers last month, but that was Rutgers. Despite its recent struggles and major leadership changes, this was Penn State – the preseason No. 2 team in the nation with a talented roster still intact. Beating them would be far from an easy task, but Gronowski did what head coach Kirk Ferentz brought him to Iowa City to do – make plays when it counts and win football games.

Gronowski’s passing still needs a ton of work, but his rushing ability is what makes him the perfect fit for offensive coordinator Tim Lester’s offense. The senior rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on this night, becoming the first Iowa quarterback to do so since Butch Caldwell did it in 1973.

We’ve seen the red zone packages favor Gronowski’s legs, and while that was a factor again tonight, there were three runs that were far from traditional. The first came on a third down scramble when the Hawkeyes were trailing by 11. Though Gronowski’s knee might not be 100 percent, the quarterback scampered for a crucial 38 yards to extend the drive, leading to his own rushing score later in the drive.

That touchdown got Iowa back in the game, but it still needed more late-game magic. Trailing 24-19 with less than five minutes to play, Gronowski opened the Hawkeyes’ final drive with a 67-yard run on a quarterback draw, the second-longest rush of his collegiate career. Gronowski admitted postgame that his still-recovering knee kept him from scoring, Kaden Wetjen took care of that for him on the very next play.

After Iowa’s defense forced a stop, Gronowski sealed the game with a Chuck Long-esque naked bootleg, a play Gronowski modeled from former Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader.

“Had a guitar fake, like Aaron Rodgers always does, and when he [Lester] told me I was the only one in the huddle that knew it, nobody up front knew it, and ended up making a great play out of it,” Gronowski said.

Gronowski’s performance on Saturday is the perfect description of how Iowa’s entire evening played out – far from perfect, but good enough to win the football game. That style will win you a game against a beaten-up Penn State squad in your own building, but it’s not going to knock off Oregon, USC, or even Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes play a style of football that relies heavily on making opponents make mistakes while limiting their own. Iowa’s high-volume of mistakes should have lost it this game. Gronowski’s early interception was a bad omen, but the Hawkeyes made plenty of other uncharacteristic miscues too. Koen Entringer’s offsides penalty on a goal-line stand was a bad one, but the queen bee of the evening has to be the blocked field goal at the end of the first half.

Drew Stevens has a powerful leg, but his practice attempt after Penn State iced him clearly proved that he wouldn’t be able to come close to making a 66-yard kick. Ferentz could have let Gronowski attempt a hail mary or just take a knee and go to halftime, but he left Stevens out there, which backfired. The Nittany Lions blocked the field goal and returned it for a touchdown to end the half, a momentum change that nearly lost Iowa this game.

Ferentz was quick to acknowledge his error, even getting teary-eyed in his postgame press conference, but the Hawkeyes can’t make these kind of mistakes if they want to hit the 9-10 win plateau this season. Iowa has the talent to achieve that mark, but that benchmark will never be reached if it can’t play clean football for 60 minutes.

Yet despite all of that, the Hawkeyes are 5-2 and 3-1 in league play. Those are records that many programs would love to have right now (especially Penn State). It’s not a pretty 5-2, but you’re not graded by how you get a passing grade in football – you’re graded on the final result.

Iowa’s process to get that final result was far from easy to obtain, but when the dust settled, the Hawkeyes passed the test.

That’s all that matters.