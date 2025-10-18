Photos: No Kings Protest and March in Iowa City

Roughly 1,000 “No Kings” protestors demonstrated in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Protestors arrived at the Pentacrest at 10 a.m. and listened to speakers like Iowa Rep. Adam Zabner, Iowa Sen. Janice Weiner, and Alejandra Escobar, community organizer for Eschucha Mi Voz.

After listening to speakers, protestors marched through the sidewalks of downtown Iowa City, down Washington Street to Gilbert Street, and then back from Iowa Ave. to the Pentacrest.

This is the second “No Kings” protest in Iowa City. The Iowa City demonstration is part of protests taking place nationwide against Donald Trump’s administration, ICE raids, and National Guard deployments across major U.S. Cities.