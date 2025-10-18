The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Live updates | Iowa football takes on Penn State

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter
October 18, 2025
Samantha DeFily
Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski winds up to throw the ball during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

Following a 37-0 shutout win at Wisconsin, Iowa (4-2, 2-1) returns to the friendly confines of Kinnick Stadium for a matchup against struggling Penn State. The Nittany Lions (3-3, 0-3), once a preseason favorite to win national championship, have lost their last three games and now come to Iowa City without head coach James Franklin and starting quarterback Drew Allar. True freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer will get the start for Penn State.

Wide receiver Jarriett Buie, running back Jaziun Patterson, cornerback Shahid Barros, defensive lineman Luke Gaffney, and tight end Addison Ostrenga have all been ruled out. Linebacker Jaden Herrell is questionable to play.

