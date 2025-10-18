Live updates | Iowa football takes on Penn State

Following a 37-0 shutout win at Wisconsin, Iowa (4-2, 2-1) returns to the friendly confines of Kinnick Stadium for a matchup against struggling Penn State. The Nittany Lions (3-3, 0-3), once a preseason favorite to win national championship, have lost their last three games and now come to Iowa City without head coach James Franklin and starting quarterback Drew Allar. True freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer will get the start for Penn State.

Wide receiver Jarriett Buie, running back Jaziun Patterson, cornerback Shahid Barros, defensive lineman Luke Gaffney, and tight end Addison Ostrenga have all been ruled out. Linebacker Jaden Herrell is questionable to play.