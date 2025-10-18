Iowa football sneaks past Penn State

After losing its head coach and quarterback, Penn State came to Iowa City with a “nothing to lose” mentality. That mindset nearly carried the Nittany Lions to an improbable win at Kinnick Stadium, but Iowa found a way to escape with a 25-24 victory.

Just like the Indiana game, Mark Gronowski’s second pass of the game was deflected off the chest of wide receiver Jacob Gill and right into the arms of Penn State safety Zakee Wheatly, giving the Nittany Lions an immediate scoring threat. Penn State could only muster six yards on its ensuing possession, but playing with essentially nothing to lose, interim head coach Terry Smith left his offense on the field.

Backup quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer was immediately pressured by a parade of Hawkeyes on 4th and 4, but he managed to slip away from three tacklers in the backfield to get the first down. Six plays later, running back Kaytron Allen punched it in from a yard out to give the Nittany Lions an early 7-0 lead.

Iowa running back Kamari Moulton carved up Penn State’s defense on the next drive, totaling 41 yards on five carries, but Gronowski and wideout Reece Vander Zee failed to connect on a crucial 3rd and 6, and the Hawkeyes were forced to settle for three. Drew Stevens’ 39-yard field goal attempt sailed through the uprights to slice the Penn State lead, 7-3. The kick was the 67th of Stevens’ career, tying him with Nate Kaeding for the most in Iowa history.

Kinnick Stadium was roaring from the opening kickoff, but it was the Hawkeyes that took their own crowd out of the game, not the Nittany Lions. Iowa had Penn State stopped on 4th and goal from the one, but defensive back Koen Entringer was called for offsides, resulting in Allen’s touchdown on the next play. Gronowski and the passing game also struggled to find a rhythm, with the quarterback missing several wide-open receivers.

The Nittany Lions couldn’t generate much on offense for the remainder of the half, but took advantage of one of the most untimely miscues in recent Iowa football history to steal the halftime lead. Facing a 4th and 2 at their own 44 with six seconds left, head coach Kirk Ferentz opted to send out the field goal team and try a 66-yard field goal (69 is the NCAA record).

Stevens, who missed a 46-yard try earlier in the half, earned a de-facto practice kick when Penn State iced him with a timeout. The practice attempt fell 10 yards short, but Ferentz stuck with his initial decision, which would backfire in the worst way. The kick had little to no loft on it, which resulted in Penn State blocking the kick and returning it for an improbable score and a 14-10 halftime lead.

BLOCKED FG + @PennStateFball SCORE 🚨 Elliot Washington II gives the Nittany Lions the lead at the half 👀 📺: Peacock pic.twitter.com/BQOwz7GQGc — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 19, 2025

Second half

The Nittany Lions carried their momentum from the first half into the second. Iowa had no answers for Penn State’s rushing attack, and a crucial pass interference violation by Entringer on a 3rd and 14 helped the Lions put together a methodical 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to extend their lead to 21-10.

Kinnick Stadium went dead silent, but the Hawkeyes re-energized the sold-out crowd with a scoring trip of their own. A 38-yard Gronowski scramble kept the drive alive, and he got Iowa back into the game with a four-yard touchdown run on a read option play.

Mark Gronowski walks in as Iowa claws their way back into this game! pic.twitter.com/4tkXZPzoA1 — Hawkeyes Wire (@HawkeyesWire) October 19, 2025

Facing a 4th and 1 from its own 40, Penn State attempted to orchestrate a trick play with a direct snap to tight end Luke Reynolds, but defensive lineman Kenneth Merrieweather wasn’t fooled and stopped Reynolds just short of the line for a clutch defensive stand.

Penn State tries a little deception on 4th and 1 and gets STUFFED by Iowa pic.twitter.com/egQquRgN5e — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) October 19, 2025

Iowa couldn’t turn the gift into a touchdown, but Stevens connected on a 31-yarder to slice the Nittany Lion lead down to 21-19 with 13:17 to play. The senior’s kick surpassed him as the Hawkeyes’ all-time leader in made field goals.

Penn State responded with a 61-yard drive that took 8:21 seconds off the clock, but Iowa’s defense managed to hang on and force a field goal attempt, setting up one of the most important drives of the season.

Gronowski and the Hawkeyes would take just two plays to deliver. The quarterback opened the drive with a 67-yard draw to take it inside the Nittany Lion 10. Wide receiver Kaden Wetjen scored from eight yards out on the next play to give Iowa the lead. Leading 25-24, the Hawkeyes’ two-point conversion failed, forcing the defense to make one final stop.

A win still seemed unlikely after Penn State marched to midfield on its final drive, but Grunkemeyer’s desperation heave on fourth down fell incomplete to seal a wild Iowa victory.

Up next

Iowa returns to action next weekend, Oct. 24, for a home date with rival Minnesota. The Golden Gophers, fresh off a 24-6 win against Nebraska, are 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play.

Kickoff will be announced later this weekend.