Iowa City Education Association endorses three ICCSD school board candidates

The Iowa City Education Association, or ICEA, endorsed Jayne Finch, Ruthina Malone, and Dan Stevenson for the Iowa City Community School District’s Board of Directors in the upcoming election on Nov. 4, according to an Oct. 17 news release.

There are currently six candidates running for four open seats on the board. Malone and Finch currently hold seats on the board and up for reelection,while Stevenson is a newcomer.

The association, led by president Brady Shutt, said in the news release, all endorsed candidates demonstrated a strong understanding of district policies and the roles and responsibilities of school board members. In addition to these qualities, each endorsed candidate is able to articulate a “compelling vision for the continued success and growth of the Iowa City Schools,” he said.

Shutt said in the release Iowa City has an impressive pool of candidates and a community invested in public education.

“We are fortunate to have high-quality, thoughtful, and talented candidates who are willing to serve in this critically important and often under-appreciated role,” Shutt said. “Our community has consistently demonstrated its strong commitment to our students and our public schools, and our recommended candidates share that commitment.”

According to their website, ICEA is the “collective voice” of teachers in the district and works to maintain strong, respectful, and mutually beneficial relationships with district administration, the school board, and district leaders.

ICEA also awarded an honorable mention recommendation to candidate Jennifer Horn-Frasier. The association said endorsed and honorable mention candidates show a strong commitment to facilitating relationships between the school board, administrative teams, and ICEA.

As well as receiving ICEA support, Ruthina Malone, current school board president, also received an Educator’s Choice distinction. This distinction marks her “for her long and successful track record of leadership in the district and state-wide advocacy for public schools,” according to the release.

In an interview with The Daily Iowan Malone thanked the association, and said how appreciative she was of the relationship between the school board and the ICEA. She said she has worked hard to maintain and build the relationship between the two groups since starting on the board in 2019.

“I respect everything that our teachers do, and having their endorsement, as well as the distinction as the educator’s choice that they gave me, I mean, it’s very humbling,” Malone said, “I’m excited to hopefully continue that work and continue fighting for our teachers.”