Iowa cross country teams compete against nationally-ranked competition at Pre-National Invitational

The field of teams competing at the Pre-National Invitational in Colombia, Missouri, was stacked with talent, as the Iowa cross country team faced their toughest competition yet. The Hawkeye women placed 25th out of 38, while the men placed 30th out of 31.

The women’s 6K featured six nationally-ranked teams, including first-ranked BYU and third-ranked Florida. The men’s 8K featured three nationally-ranked teams. The meet was rescheduled from Saturday to Friday due to weather concerns, giving the athletes an unexpected shortened week of preparation. Originally, the plan for the meet was to split the men’s division into two races, and same with the women’s. However, after the rescheduling, numerous teams pulled out of the lineup, and each division was fit into one race.

The women got off to a slow start, coming in at 36th in team scoring after the 1K. However, they proceeded to improve their spot in the standings at every kilometer mark in the race following the 1K. The final two kilometers proved to be the Hawkeyes’ best, leaping from 30th to 25th, and trimming their point total down from 803 to 690.

The Hawkeyes were led by sophomore duo Elena Torres and Hillary Trainor, who each placed in the top-100 individually at 73rd and 99th, respectively. Torres erupted between the second and third kilometer marks, passing 45 runners in a span of three minutes and 25 seconds. Trainor made the most placement progression on the team in her route to finishing 99th overall, having crossed the 1K mark all the way back in 216th.

First-year Ella Magallan made up tremendous ground in the final kilometer of the race, passing 36 runners. Magallan recorded an impressive 1 minute and 45 second personal-best in the 6K.

Iowa head coach Randy Hasenbank was pleased with the women’ s performance.

“We competed well against some of the teams that we will race heading into the championship portion of the season,” he told Hawkeyesports.com. “We still have more in the tank.”

The men’s team faced difficult race in their 30th place finish. Sophomore Kyle Montgomery led the way for the Hawks for the first time this season, placing 142nd. It was never going to be easy without their two usual top finishers, Luke Knepp and Miles Wilson.

The Hawkeyes that competed today had a tall task in filling the shoes of their top two runners. They made a valiant effort to push themselves into higher positioning throughout the race. Four of Iowa’s seven runners improved on their positioning between the 1K and 6K marks. Most notably, Montgomery moved up 78 spots, and fellow sophomore Armaan Chopra moved up 50.

Iowa’s top five was rounded out by Carson Houg (senior), Hayden Kuhn (junior), Elias Arbuckle (first-year), and Chopra.

“It was a rough day on the men’s side,” Hasenbank said. “We are battling some injuries. I am hopeful that we can get some of them back in the lineup.”

The Hawkeye men still have plenty of reason to sustain hope entering the championship season, but they’ll be reliant on returning to full health for the first time this fall.

The Iowa men and women compete next at the Big Ten Championships on October 31st in East Lansing, Michigan. The Hawkeyes will compete with some of the best teams in the country in an attempt to prove their worth, and head into regionals with momentum on their side.