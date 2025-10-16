One-on-one with Iowa defensive lineman Brian Allen

The Daily Iowan: What did you think about the LeBron James “Second Decision” advertisement?

Brian Allen: If anybody thought he was retiring with the second decision, they’re crazy. That was an ad from the jump because last year he did something similar, and he just dropped a new shoe. So they should have known something was coming with that.

Do you collect anything?

There’s nothing I’m super interested in, but I have two little Pop Marts, the little toy things. I have a LeBron one and a Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece.

What is your favorite NFL team?

Arizona Cardinals. Larry Fitzgerald, one hundred percent. I had Madden growing up, and I always made a quarterback and put him on the Cardinals so I could just throw bombs to Larry Fitz every time.

Who is your favorite NFL player?

It was Gerald McCoy, because he has a good personality, and he’s in sports media now. He was a great player when he played, so he was definitely one of my favorite players. I’ll also say Jonathan Allen, because we’ve got the same last name. I watched him at Alabama, he was an absolute dog.

What is your dream car?

It’s a Challenger Hellcat, blacked out, matte black, blacked out windows, red interior. And then, one of those little things on the hood that makes it breathe.

What is your dream vacation?

I think Australia, because I like seeing all the animals, and the Great Barrier Reef would be cool. A different vibe across the world, that would be a great time.

What do you enjoy spending money on?

The primary thing I spend money on right now is food, one hundred percent.

What is the strangest food combination that you enjoy?

Trader Joe’s has this corn that’s fire. I like to eat it frozen, and I put a little bit of sugar on it.

If you could choose one superpower, what would it be and why?

Time travel. Because I feel like there’s a lot of stuff that I would want to see from the past that I didn’t get to see and experience, and I would definitely want to help myself out on some tests back in the day.

Have you ever met a celebrity? If not, who would you want to meet?

No, I don’t think I’ve ever met a celebrity. One that I would want to meet, I feel like it’s obviously LeBron. Besides that, another one of my GOATs is John Cena. I’ve been a WWE fan all my life, and this is his last year, and he’s retiring.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

I’ll probably just have to say Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill, because that’s something that I kind of know by heart. But I’m not a big karaoke guy.

If you won the lottery, what would you do first?

I always said, whether I go to the league and whenever I get my first big paycheck, Popeye’s chicken sandwich, that’s the first thing.

What is the dumbest way you’ve ever injured yourself?

Probably just like falling down the stairs, or when you’re walking and on your phone, and a curb just comes out of nowhere. You roll your ankle, just some stupid stuff like that.