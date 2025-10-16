The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

On The Line | The Daily Iowan staff picks a slate of Week 8 college football games

Penn State’s surprising downfall triggers a unanimous vote for Iowa, while the USC-Notre Dame rivalry clash is split.
Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor
October 16, 2025
Reece Schrader
Iowa defensive lineman Aaron Graves rumbles to end zone after interception during a football game between Wisconsin and Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 37-0.

Penn State @ Iowa 

Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor (22-14): Iowa – Black and gold stripe-out game at night? That’s a recipe for a Hawkeye win. 

Matt McGowan, Sports Editor (22-14): Iowa – “Iowa Iowa Iowa 1-0!” — James Franklin’s Twitter. 

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (24-12): Iowa – Penn State is in the midst of an all-time collapse. 

Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports Director (19-17): Iowa – Jack Rachinsky called Iowa City, “The Paris of the Midwest.”

Elise Gan, DITV Sports Director (19-17): Iowa – I am personally loving this trainwreck called Penn State football. Iowa is officially going to pull the plug on them. 

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (16-20): Iowa – Fare thee well, James Franklin.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (19-17): Iowa – I love when the circus comes to town.

No. 10 LSU @ No. 17 Vanderbilt 

Schultz: Vanderbilt – “VANDY WE TURNT” – Diego Pavia 

McGowan: LSU – Dansby Swanson has defense, but Vandy does not. 

Meglio: LSU – Vandy offense vs. Tigers defense; LSU prevails. 

Carrithers: Vanderbilt – Neaux Tigers.

Gan: Vanderbilt – I’ve been rooting for Vandy since the very beginning. C’mon Commodores!

Bohnenkamp: LSU – The Vandy story was nice.

Brummond: Vanderbilt – The postgame academic decathlon is not as close.

No. 12 Georgia Tech @ Duke 

Schultz: Duke – Football is finally turning into a sport in Durham. 

McGowan: Georgia Tech – It took Duke two years before winning in the 21st century. 

Meglio: Georgia Tech – Haynes King is a straight baller.

Carrithers: Georgia Tech – Float like a butterfly, sting like a yellow jacket. 

Gan: Georgia Tech – Big road test for the undefeated Yellow Jackets, but I think they’ll ace it.

Bohnenkamp: Georgia Tech – Yellow Jackets are kind of flying under the radar.

Brummond: Georgia Tech – The ACC (other than Miami) should turn its attention to hoops.

No. 5 Ole Miss @ No. 9 Georgia 

Schultz: Georgia – I don’t need to see Kirby Smart’s shirt come off again though. 

McGowan: Georgia – Dawgs rule the hedges. Kirby is smart with his timeouts. 

Meglio: Ole Miss – Ole Miss is an absolute powerhouse on both ends.

Carrithers: Georgia – What if Lane Kiffin’s daughter started dating a Georgia player too? 

Gan: Georgia – Maybe after Georgia beats Ole Miss this weekend, Lane Kiffin will apply there for his 100th job!

Bohnenkamp: Georgia – Lane Kiffin to Penn State. Please.

Brummond: Georgia – Ole Miss can’t quite win the big one.

No. 11 Tennessee @ No. 6 Alabama 

Schultz: Alabama – Dixieland Delight will be playing all night long in Tuscaloosa (GREAT song). 

McGowan: Alabama – Big day for the motor homes. I’m reading a book on it right now. 

Meglio: Alabama – Tennessee won’t be able to outscore Bama like everyone can.

Carrithers: Alabama – It’s time to take the Tide seriously.

Gan: Alabama – This one is purely based on home advantage for me, so that’d be the Crimson Tide.

Bohnenkamp: Alabama – Tide is suddenly for real again.

Brummond: Alabama – The Tide continues to roll.

No. 20 USC @ No. 13 Notre Dame 

Schultz: USC – Notre Dame should NOT be the No. 13 team in the country. 

McGowan: USC – Please end the Irish’s bogus playoff claims. 

Meglio: USC – Only Ohio State’s defense can stop this Trojan offense. 

Carrithers: USC – I think USC gets their most defining win of the season on Saturday. 

Gan: USC – I LOVE RIVALRIES! At the beginning of the year, I thought Notre Dame could go for a repeat. Now, I’m not so sure. I have USC.

Bohnenkamp: Notre Dame – I do like this rivalry.

Brummond: Notre Dame – Major playoff implications with this game.

