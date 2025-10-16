JoCo Supervisors approve 120 beds for new jail

After months of debate, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors approved 120 beds for the county’s new jail Thursday.

The discussion for the number of beds in the new jail has been highly discussed over the past two years, with community members and board members disagreeing on an appropriate number. This decision comes after the board decided not to move forward with a joint law enforcement facility, which faced public backlash earlier this month.

The Johnson County Jail can house 92 inmates. However, Sheriff Brad Kunkel said the jail cannot hold all inmates, due to laws surrounding separation of inmates, and must transfer them to neighboring counties.

“We have so many complicated housing issues now that are made worse by the fact we have a limited number of housing,” Kunkel said. “It’s constant shuffling of people.”

Supervisor Mandi Remington, said in a statement to the board, she supported 92 beds in the new facility.

Remington’s statement also suggested the jail be presented as a piece of a balance package, which would include funding for other local services, specifically suggesting the board double the cost of the jail and spend half on diversion services, or services providing mental health and mobile health support, as well as affordable housing.

Multiple other supervisors on the board took issue with Remington’s statement, arguing that in order to maintain public support, costs would need to remain down. Supervisor Lisa Green-Douglass said combining this decision would make it harder for voters to come to a final decision.

“I think that if I were presented with something like that to vote for, I would think, which thing am I supporting with my yes vote and what thing am I not supporting with my no vote,” Green-Douglass said.

Supervisor Rod Sullivan also supported funding new facilities for the diversion services.

“The problem with paying for facilities is that it won’t pay for people,” Sullivan said. “There’s no people to do all these things. We’re not paying anybody to do mobile crisis. We’re not paying anybody to do mobile integrated health.”

A primary topic of discourse in this conversation has been cost. Several members of the community came forward at a Sept. 17 meeting to voice their concerns, including Iowa City City Council candidate Clara Reynen. Reynen highlighted several points, specifically encouraging diversion services like permanent supportive housing.

“As much as I would love if a new jail was not built at all, I’m really encouraging you to think seriously about lowering that number of beds,” she said, “If we just took that money and moved it toward services that are keeping people out of jails in the first place, that could do an amazing amount of work for the community.”

Supervisor V Fixmer-Oraiz agreed with Remington’s statement and suggested the board go with 100 beds for the new facility, something Kunkel said he could not support.

Kunkel initially suggested 140 beds for the new facility.

“The public is not going to support a new facility with only 100 beds,” Kunkel said. “Given we have 92 now, that doesn’t make sense.”

The board came to a compromise on the 120 beds while agreeing to make a commitment to keeping incarceration rates low in Johnson County.