The Daily Iowan

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa women’s wrestling releases 2025-26 schedule

The Hawkeyes look to claim their third consecutive national championship.
Jackson Miller, Sports Reporter
October 16, 2025
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun yells to wrestlers during the NCWWC Women’s Region 7 Championships at Cowles Fieldhouse at Simpson College in Indianola on Saturday, Feb. 22. Iowa had champions in every weight class, with all 15 Iowa wrestlers making the first place matches.

The 2025-26 Iowa women’s wrestling schedule was released on Thursday, the program announced on social media. 

The Hawkeyes will host four duals, three in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and one at Xtream Arena in Coralville. The first annual NCAA Women’s Wrestling National Championships will also take place in Coralville on March 6-7. 

Iowa will open its season at the Luther Hill Open in Indianola, Iowa, on Nov. 1, and debut a “For Her Dual Tournament” in Xtream Arena on Feb. 8. The Hawkeyes will also host the Oklahoma State women’s wrestling club team alongside Colorado Mesa in a home dual on Dec. 7. 

Iowa will participate in seven open tournaments, including one at North Central College, the Hawkeyes’ fiercest rival.

The Hawkeyes won their second consecutive NCWWC National Championship last season, and in the inaugural season of women’s wrestling as an NCAA championship sport, Iowa will look to secure its third straight title.

Here is the full schedule:

