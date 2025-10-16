Iowa women’s wrestling releases 2025-26 schedule

The 2025-26 Iowa women’s wrestling schedule was released on Thursday, the program announced on social media.

The Hawkeyes will host four duals, three in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and one at Xtream Arena in Coralville. The first annual NCAA Women’s Wrestling National Championships will also take place in Coralville on March 6-7.

Iowa will open its season at the Luther Hill Open in Indianola, Iowa, on Nov. 1, and debut a “For Her Dual Tournament” in Xtream Arena on Feb. 8. The Hawkeyes will also host the Oklahoma State women’s wrestling club team alongside Colorado Mesa in a home dual on Dec. 7.

Iowa will participate in seven open tournaments, including one at North Central College, the Hawkeyes’ fiercest rival.

The Hawkeyes won their second consecutive NCWWC National Championship last season, and in the inaugural season of women’s wrestling as an NCAA championship sport, Iowa will look to secure its third straight title.

Here is the full schedule: