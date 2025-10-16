Five things to watch for in Iowa football’s matchup with Penn State

1. Penn State’s mettle

Penn State entered the season as one of the overwhelming favorites to contend for the national championship, but the Nittany Lions have been a disaster through six games. Penn State led Oregon in overtime, but a Drew Allar interception in the second overtime resulted in a Ducks win and another top-10 loss for the Lions.

Back-to-back games against UCLA and Northwestern seemed to be great get-right opportunities, but Penn State inexplicably lost both games as three-touchdown favorites. The season continued to snowball when Allar suffered a season-ending injury in the Northwestern loss, and 12th-year head coach James Franklin was fired the following day.

There are two things that could happen after a coach gets fired – the team could rally around the interim coach and change their season (UCLA is a great example), or the already-defeated team could quit on their season. It’s hard to forecast what could happen to the Nittany Lions in 2025, but their performance at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday will be telling.



2. Gronowski bounce-back

Iowa’s senior quarterback wasn’t expected to play against Wisconsin last weekend, but the bye week likely helped his lower-leg injury recover in time to suit up. Though he did play, it was clear that Gronowski wasn’t at 100 percent, as he missed some wide-open passes and seemed tentative when attempting to run. The senior completed 17 of 24 passing attempts for 107 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The Hawkeyes didn’t need Gronowski to be at his best to beat the Badgers, but they’ll need him to find his rhythm again against a struggling, but still very-talented Penn State squad.



3. McNeil to get a bigger role

First-year running back Nathan McNeil has emerged as a potential star in an already-loaded running back room. The Tampa, Florida native totaled nine carries against Wisconsin, recording 40 yards on those attempts, highlighted by a 24-yard run in the first quarter. McNeil will have a tough time receiving a workload when Jaziun Patterson returns from injury, but the Iowa coaching staff would be wise to play the freshman due to his perfect mix of strength and speed.

True freshmen often show their inexperience when they arrive at the college level, but McNeil has shown more than enough potential and should be utilized in Tim Lester’s offense.



4. Penn State turns to Grunkemeyer

Allar’s season-ending injury against Northwestern opens the door for first-year backup quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer to start for Penn State. Standing at 6-foot-2, Grunkemeyer was ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 8 quarterback in the Class of 2025 per 247 Sports. The freshman has seen action in two games in 2025, Nevada on Aug. 30 and Villanova on Sept. 13, completing 8 of 11 passing attempts for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Grunkmeyer’s first career start comes under the lights at raucous Kinnick Stadium, and Iowa fans should be intrigued to see how the young quarterback leads this Nittany Lions offense.

5. Black and gold spirit game returns

Saturday’s game marks the return of Iowa’s annual ANF Black and Gold Spirit Game, where Hawkeye fans coordinate a stripe-out in Kinnick Stadium. The tradition began in 2010 and has been a mainstay since. Iowa has played Penn State in five of those matchups, winning in 2010 and 2021.

Fans attending Saturday’s game are encouraged to check the seating map on hawkeyesports.com to find out what color they are supposed to wear for the game.