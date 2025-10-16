The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 8 of the college football season

See where the Hawkeyes end up in our power rankings before their prime time clash against Penn State.
Jackson Miller, Sports Reporter
October 16, 2025
Reece Schrader
Iowa tight end Hayden Large attempts to catch a pass during a football game between Wisconsin and Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 37-0. The catch would be deemed incomplete by referees.

Power Rankings

  1. Ohio State – Finally got tested and passed with flying colors.
  2. Indiana – Light your Cigs, Hoosier fans!
  3. Oregon – I still believe in Dante Moore. Give him a run game.
  4. USC – Makai Lemon is the best receiver in the country.
  5. Michigan – Give Bryce Underwood some help.
  6. Nebraska – Beating Maryland by three gets you in the AP top 25?
  7. Washington – 538 total yards for Demond Williams last week. Is that good?
  8. Iowa – Shutting out Wisconsin in their Super Bowl was hilarious.
  9. Illinois – Just can’t compete with good teams.
  10. Minnesota – I have no good thoughts about Minnesota, so I’ll end there.
  11. Maryland – There’s just no way Malik Washington doesn’t leave for the SEC.
  12. Northwestern – Ended Penn State’s season in Week 7.
  13. UCLA – Tim Skipper turning things around?
  14. Penn State – Bye bye, James Franklin!
  15. Rutgers – The Athan Kaliakmanis and Ian Strong connection is solid.
  16. Purdue – Close on the road against Minnesota. Could’ve been worse.
  17. Michigan State – Spartan fans are looking forward to basketball.
  18. Wisconsin – 79 pushups and counting. 

Matchups

*All Lines Courtesy of ESPN BET

Huntington Bank Stadium: No. 25 Nebraska (5-1, 2-1) vs. Minnesota (4-2, 2-1) 

Minneapolis, MN

Where/When To Watch: Friday at 7 p.m. on FOX | Line: Nebraska -5.5 | O/U: 47.5

Baby Mahomes takes on PJ Fleck’s weird antics.

Michigan Stadium: Washington (5-1, 2-1) vs. Michigan (4-2, 2-1) 

Ann Arbor, MI

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: Michigan -5.5 | O/U: 50.5  

At this point everybody knows that Demond Williams is one of my favorite players.

Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium: Purdue (2-4, 0-3) vs. Northwestern (4-2, 2-1) 

Evanston, IL

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2 p.m. on BTN | Line: Northwestern -3.5 | O/U: 47.5 

Battle of Mid in Evanston. 

Camp Randall Stadium: No. 1 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) vs. Wisconsin (2-4, 0-3) 

Madison, WI

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: Ohio State -26.5 | O/U: 41.5

Matt Patricia is doing so good he might get a chance to ruin another NFL team. 

Memorial Stadium: Michigan State (3-3, 0-3) vs. No. 3 Indiana (6-0, 3-0) 

Bloomington, IN

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock | Line: Indiana -27.5 | O/U: 53.5 

Hoosiers are legit.

SHI Stadium: No. 8 Oregon (5-1, 2-1) vs. Rutgers (3-3, 0-3) 

Piscataway, NJ

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: Oregon -17.5 | O/U: 60.5

Over/under at 60.5? Ducks might just hit the over by themselves.

Kinnick Stadium: Penn State (3-3, 0-3) vs. Iowa (4-2, 2-1) 

Iowa City, Iowa

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on Peacock | Line: Iowa -3.5 | O/U: 39.5

Iowa favored against Penn State? Who would’ve thought? 

Rose Bowl: Maryland (4-2, 1-2) vs. UCLA (2-4, 2-1) 

Pasadena, CA

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1| Line: UCLA -3.5 | O/U: 52.5 

Malik Washington vs. Nico Ialmaleava. This could be a hilarious game. 

Notre Dame Stadium: No. 20 USC (5-1, 3-1) vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (4-2) 

Notre Dame, IN

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: Notre Dame -8.5 | O/U: 61.5

One of the fiercest rivalries in all of college football. Should be an awesome game.

