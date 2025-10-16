Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 8 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Ohio State – Finally got tested and passed with flying colors. Indiana – Light your Cigs, Hoosier fans! Oregon – I still believe in Dante Moore. Give him a run game. USC – Makai Lemon is the best receiver in the country. Michigan – Give Bryce Underwood some help. Nebraska – Beating Maryland by three gets you in the AP top 25? Washington – 538 total yards for Demond Williams last week. Is that good? Iowa – Shutting out Wisconsin in their Super Bowl was hilarious. Illinois – Just can’t compete with good teams. Minnesota – I have no good thoughts about Minnesota, so I’ll end there. Maryland – There’s just no way Malik Washington doesn’t leave for the SEC. Northwestern – Ended Penn State’s season in Week 7. UCLA – Tim Skipper turning things around? Penn State – Bye bye, James Franklin! Rutgers – The Athan Kaliakmanis and Ian Strong connection is solid. Purdue – Close on the road against Minnesota. Could’ve been worse. Michigan State – Spartan fans are looking forward to basketball. Wisconsin – 79 pushups and counting.

Matchups

*All Lines Courtesy of ESPN BET

Huntington Bank Stadium: No. 25 Nebraska (5-1, 2-1) vs. Minnesota (4-2, 2-1)

Minneapolis, MN

Where/When To Watch: Friday at 7 p.m. on FOX | Line: Nebraska -5.5 | O/U: 47.5

Baby Mahomes takes on PJ Fleck’s weird antics.

Michigan Stadium: Washington (5-1, 2-1) vs. Michigan (4-2, 2-1)

Ann Arbor, MI

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: Michigan -5.5 | O/U: 50.5

At this point everybody knows that Demond Williams is one of my favorite players.

Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium: Purdue (2-4, 0-3) vs. Northwestern (4-2, 2-1)

Evanston, IL

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2 p.m. on BTN | Line: Northwestern -3.5 | O/U: 47.5

Battle of Mid in Evanston.

Camp Randall Stadium: No. 1 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) vs. Wisconsin (2-4, 0-3)

Madison, WI

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: Ohio State -26.5 | O/U: 41.5

Matt Patricia is doing so good he might get a chance to ruin another NFL team.

Memorial Stadium: Michigan State (3-3, 0-3) vs. No. 3 Indiana (6-0, 3-0)

Bloomington, IN

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock | Line: Indiana -27.5 | O/U: 53.5

Hoosiers are legit.

SHI Stadium: No. 8 Oregon (5-1, 2-1) vs. Rutgers (3-3, 0-3)

Piscataway, NJ

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: Oregon -17.5 | O/U: 60.5

Over/under at 60.5? Ducks might just hit the over by themselves.

Kinnick Stadium: Penn State (3-3, 0-3) vs. Iowa (4-2, 2-1)

Iowa City, Iowa

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on Peacock | Line: Iowa -3.5 | O/U: 39.5

Iowa favored against Penn State? Who would’ve thought?

Rose Bowl: Maryland (4-2, 1-2) vs. UCLA (2-4, 2-1)

Pasadena, CA

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1| Line: UCLA -3.5 | O/U: 52.5

Malik Washington vs. Nico Ialmaleava. This could be a hilarious game.

Notre Dame Stadium: No. 20 USC (5-1, 3-1) vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (4-2)

Notre Dame, IN

Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: Notre Dame -8.5 | O/U: 61.5

One of the fiercest rivalries in all of college football. Should be an awesome game.