Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 8 of the college football season

Power Rankings
- Ohio State – Finally got tested and passed with flying colors.
- Indiana – Light your Cigs, Hoosier fans!
- Oregon – I still believe in Dante Moore. Give him a run game.
- USC – Makai Lemon is the best receiver in the country.
- Michigan – Give Bryce Underwood some help.
- Nebraska – Beating Maryland by three gets you in the AP top 25?
- Washington – 538 total yards for Demond Williams last week. Is that good?
- Iowa – Shutting out Wisconsin in their Super Bowl was hilarious.
- Illinois – Just can’t compete with good teams.
- Minnesota – I have no good thoughts about Minnesota, so I’ll end there.
- Maryland – There’s just no way Malik Washington doesn’t leave for the SEC.
- Northwestern – Ended Penn State’s season in Week 7.
- UCLA – Tim Skipper turning things around?
- Penn State – Bye bye, James Franklin!
- Rutgers – The Athan Kaliakmanis and Ian Strong connection is solid.
- Purdue – Close on the road against Minnesota. Could’ve been worse.
- Michigan State – Spartan fans are looking forward to basketball.
- Wisconsin – 79 pushups and counting.
Matchups
*All Lines Courtesy of ESPN BET
Huntington Bank Stadium: No. 25 Nebraska (5-1, 2-1) vs. Minnesota (4-2, 2-1)
Minneapolis, MN
Where/When To Watch: Friday at 7 p.m. on FOX | Line: Nebraska -5.5 | O/U: 47.5
Baby Mahomes takes on PJ Fleck’s weird antics.
Michigan Stadium: Washington (5-1, 2-1) vs. Michigan (4-2, 2-1)
Ann Arbor, MI
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: Michigan -5.5 | O/U: 50.5
At this point everybody knows that Demond Williams is one of my favorite players.
Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium: Purdue (2-4, 0-3) vs. Northwestern (4-2, 2-1)
Evanston, IL
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2 p.m. on BTN | Line: Northwestern -3.5 | O/U: 47.5
Battle of Mid in Evanston.
Camp Randall Stadium: No. 1 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) vs. Wisconsin (2-4, 0-3)
Madison, WI
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: Ohio State -26.5 | O/U: 41.5
Matt Patricia is doing so good he might get a chance to ruin another NFL team.
Memorial Stadium: Michigan State (3-3, 0-3) vs. No. 3 Indiana (6-0, 3-0)
Bloomington, IN
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock | Line: Indiana -27.5 | O/U: 53.5
Hoosiers are legit.
SHI Stadium: No. 8 Oregon (5-1, 2-1) vs. Rutgers (3-3, 0-3)
Piscataway, NJ
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: Oregon -17.5 | O/U: 60.5
Over/under at 60.5? Ducks might just hit the over by themselves.
Kinnick Stadium: Penn State (3-3, 0-3) vs. Iowa (4-2, 2-1)
Iowa City, Iowa
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on Peacock | Line: Iowa -3.5 | O/U: 39.5
Iowa favored against Penn State? Who would’ve thought?
Rose Bowl: Maryland (4-2, 1-2) vs. UCLA (2-4, 2-1)
Pasadena, CA
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1| Line: UCLA -3.5 | O/U: 52.5
Malik Washington vs. Nico Ialmaleava. This could be a hilarious game.
Notre Dame Stadium: No. 20 USC (5-1, 3-1) vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (4-2)
Notre Dame, IN
Where/When To Watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: Notre Dame -8.5 | O/U: 61.5
One of the fiercest rivalries in all of college football. Should be an awesome game.