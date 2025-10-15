Letter to the Editor | Vote to protect victims of domestic violence today

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In 2025, Johnson County law enforcement agencies have already responded to over 1,000 domestic violence related calls, many involving children.

These incidents can result in severe physical and emotional injury, and even death.

Our police officers and sheriff’s deputies are trained to protect and support people in violent and emotionally charged situations. They put themselves in harm’s way to protect victims of domestic violence, assess danger, and deescalate the situation.

Our local law enforcement agencies are part of a multidisciplinary team that prioritizes protecting victims and connecting them with services. This team includes prosecutors, victim service advocates such as DVIP/RVAP, and providers of other crisis services.

Johnson County leads the state with its comprehensive victim-centered approach, and we continue to make improvements. Every Wednesday, we host open hours for victim-survivors. In 2017, we implemented a county-wide risk assessment that can be performed in the field.

After an incident, victims receive a follow-up call from our law enforcement agencies to make sure they are connected with services and have a safety plan.

The Iowa City Police Department has employed a specially assigned domestic violence investigator for over twenty years.

City councils throughout Johnson County control the budgets for our police, firefighters, and first responders. They make decisions that impact domestic violence interventions and public safety in general. In other words, your vote in local elections can positively or negatively impact the quality of life for you, your family and your friends.

Unfortunately, there are elected officials and candidates running for office who advocate for policies and budget decisions that prioritize protecting perpetrators of crime rather than the safety of victims and the community.

They underestimate the impact of domestic and community violence, ignoring the critical role local law enforcement plays in protecting victims.

Early voting has started and election day is November 4. Before casting your vote please consider whether a candidate has ever called for defunding or abolishing the police or for policies that do under the guise of something else.

Ask them if they plan to freeze police department spending and what role they believe law enforcement should have in keeping our communities safe.

Ask them if they support our Community Violence Intervention Program,which has already made our community safer from gun violence. And, finally, if they understate our officers’ and deputies’ role in protecting people from harm, ask them the last time they went for a ride-along or had a meaningful conversation with the officers they seek to oversee.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month is an important reminder that it takes a village to keep people safe. Local law enforcement plays an essential role in our village. Before you cast your vote, please make sure your candidates agree.

Sincerely,

Rachel Zimmermann Smith

Johnson County Attorney