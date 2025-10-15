Faculty, graduate students’ unions oppose Iowa regent universities joining federal higher education compact

Following calls from state lawmakers for the Iowa Board of Regents to join President Donald Trump’s higher education compact, faculty unions and graduate student organizations across the state are decrying the move.

Iowa Republican lawmakers, State Rep. Taylor Collins and State Sen. Lynn Evans, sent a letter to the Iowa Board of Regents on Sunday asking the regents to join the compact and “be a leader in higher education reform by having our universities be the first to sign on to this compact,” the letter said, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

The compact was initially invite-only and sent to nine universities, including the University of Texas at Austin, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Dartmouth, Vanderbilt, Brown, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Virginia, the University of Arizona, and the University of Southern California.

The compact requires schools to freeze tuition for five years, make changes to the admissions process for international students, and conduct an annual poll of campus communities on their compliance with the compact.

Trump has since posted to Truth Social, the social media app he owns, that all universities should join the compact. Those who join the compact would have to make changes to comply with the 10-page compact, or risk losing federal funding.

Regents spokesperson Josh Lehman told the Iowa Capital Dispatch the board is reviewing the compact but has not yet come to a decision.

The Iowa Higher Education Coalition, which represents faculty and graduate students at Iowa’s three public universities, condemned the request from lawmakers and said the regents should not enter into the compact.

“The compact would subject our Iowa-operated public universities to extortion, based on demonstrating partisan loyalty to the federal government,” Christopher Martin, president of United Faculty, the faculty union at the University of Northern Iowa, said. “Iowans would lose control of the universities. That’s a terrible deal for Iowa taxpayers.”

The compact would direct universities not to allow student demographics to impact student admissions or hiring decisions unless excused by federal law or exempted by the fact an institution is religious or single-sex.

The compact would also prohibit institutions from having more than 15 percent of their undergraduate students come through the Student Visa Exchange Program, and no one country can represent more than 5 percent of the international student population.

The compact would also require institutions to remain neutral and ensure no single ideology is dominant on campus through fostering a variety of viewpoints.

“We all want Iowa’s public universities to be places where students and faculty – regardless of political orientation – are not just free but encouraged to pursue their own intellectual discovery and to contribute to a campus culture devoted to excellence, curiosity, and tolerance,” Cullen Padgett-Walsh, president of Iowa State University’s American Association of University Professors Chapter, said. “Bullying from the federal government isn’t the way to get there.”