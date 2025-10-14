Q&A | Iowa Rugby Club President Daniel Portz

The Daily Iowan: What is your dream job?

Daniel Portz: I actually really wanted to play football at Iowa. But then I wanted to be in the military for the longest time, but I realized I didn’t feel cut out for that. So now I’m hoping for anything with my finance degree.

What’s your all-time favorite movie series?

Star Wars. Without a question. Original Trilogy.

Which fictional character do you personally relate to the most?

I’d like to think I’m similar to Han Solo. I think I try to act cool, suave, and brave. But I’m more tenderhearted and sweet as we learn throughout the series.

What’s your dream podcast guest rotation?

I’d love to talk to a retired veteran from World War II. I have no one specific in mind, but I really appreciate what they do, and the history amazes me. I’d love to talk to Kirk Ferentz, head football coach at Iowa. And maybe Lady Gaga, my favorite female artist of all time.

What’s your go-to Iowa City restaurant?

Easily has to be Big Grove Brewery. It has a great atmosphere, great people, and the food is always fantastic.

If you had to pick one cuisine to stick to for the rest of your life, what would it be?

American cuisine.

If you had to pick one sport to go professional in, what would it be

and why?

Football for sure.

What holiday do you feel is underrated?

Thanksgiving. I feel like Easter, Christmas, and Halloween are wonderful. But Thanksgiving has great food, and fall football. It’s the best time of year, no doubt.