Iowa City activists react to Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Iowa City activists expressed cautious optimism about the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and hope it will eventually lead to long-term solutions as uncertainty remains on whether the negotiation will hold.

The ceasefire, brokered by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar, paused fighting in Gaza as 20 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas were released. In return, Israel released roughly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, as of Oct. 13, according to the Associated Press.

Roughly 11 percent of Gaza’s population has been killed or injured since the war launched on Oct. 7, 2023, according to overall death and injury tolls as of Oct. 6 from the Gaza Ministry of Health. This equates to 67,000 Palestinians killed and roughly 170,000 injured.

Iowans Supporting Israel is a statewide, bipartisan nonprofit organization focused on growing ties between Iowa and Israel, addressing pressing issues like economic trade, agriculture, and medicine.

“We’re hopeful this is the beginning of a lasting and durable peace. We are grateful that all of the living hostages have been returned,” Iowa State Sen. Charles Schneider, R-Dallas County, and co-chair for the organization, said.

The organization regularly hosts events, including guest speakers and luncheons, to advocate for a relationship between Israel and Iowa. Now that the peace deal has been created, Iowans for Israel is adding to the mission of their organization.

“The war has been an issue that is of utmost importance to our members,” Schneider said. “As we go forward, we will continue to host events that are focused on the implementation of the peace framework, and we hope that the framework is fully implemented.”

Newman Abuissa, Syrian-born immigrant and Iowa City City Council candidate for the Nov. 4 Iowa City City Council election, said he would not call it a ceasefire, but rather a “genocide agreement.”

“Now there is a second stage of the agreement, which is what we will see in progress right now,” he said. “So it is a good step that we stopped the genocide, but this is only one out of maybe 10 steps we need to move forward to reach coexistence.”

Yaser Abudagga, originally from Gaza and a member of the Iowa City Action for Palestine organization, views the ceasefire as a short-term solution to a complex, multi-layered problem.

“The conflict is far from being ended, because the deal has not addressed the hundreds of years of oppression of the Palestinian people,” he said.

Abudagga is also worried about the agreement’s fragile nature and whether aid will continue to reach those in need.

“It is a relief that some humanitarian aid is getting into Gaza, but it seems like it is being restricted again by Israel,” he said. “We just need to make sure that the deal is being honored.”

Abudagga has family in Gaza, and said the peace deal has brought immense reassurance to him and his family.

“[My sister] is relieved that the bombing has stopped, and that aid will be coming,” he said. “They have been affected by the shortage of food and clean water, and they are hopeful that this will bring a bit of relief.”

Abuissa added there are many people in Iowa City who are impacted by the Israeli government, having relatives living there, and said that he, along with other citizens, should continue to speak out.

“Standing for the Palestinians is standing for the oppressed,” he said. “Standing for the people who don’t have a say in their destiny. So if we have dignity, we should respect other people’s dignity. And I fight for the Palestinians to have dignity and to have justice.”