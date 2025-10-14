How Dance Gala’s costumes come to life

By stitch, shade, sketch, and swatch, the University of Iowa’s Costume Shop works around the clock to create costumes for the annual Dance Gala.

Dance Gala, which dates back to 1981, showcases a variety of student dancers and faculty choreographers.

This year’s performances take place on Oct. 17 and 18, featuring five different dances, all varying in cast, theme, and costume.

According to Jenn Pray, a visiting assistant professor for the UI’s Dance Department, costumes are the first image the audience takes in when the curtain goes up, making them essential to the performance.

With this in mind, the work of the designers who create the 40 costumes it takes to help run UI’s Dance Gala becomes high stakes.

The answer lies within the trio of Jenny Nutting Kelchen, Cindy Kubu, and Brendan Dudgeon, who together transform sketches into garments balancing functionality with intrigue.

Kelchen, along with Kubu, works through the process in Hancher’s Costume Shop.