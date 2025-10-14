Attendance rates reach 95 percent as absenteeism declines districtwide

New data released by the Iowa Department of Education shows chronic absenteeism has dropped in the state by roughly 5 percent. This data comes almost two years after a new state law went into effect to address absenteeism rates in the state.

Senate File 2435, signed into law on May 9, 2024, required districts to set attendance requirements for their students. The district requirements include notifying parents when students hit the 5 percent, 10 percent, and 15 percent absenteeism threshold.

Districts across the state collaborated with truancy officers, county attorneys, and parents to implement the policies, with the new guidelines including an absenteeism threshold of 10 percent.

This threshold means students are considered chronically absent if they miss more than 10 percent of the 180 school days in a school year. Kari Vogelgesang, professor at the University of Iowa’s College of Education, said the rise in attendance can be attributed to the growing need for support and connection in schools.

“Attendance improves when students and families feel genuinely connected to their schools. Many of the strategies that make the greatest difference, such as providing food, clothing, reliable transportation, access to health supports, and even free period products, require sustained investment,” Vogelgesang said.

Vogelgesang is also involved with the Scanlan Center for School Mental Health at the UI, an initiative aiming to help improve the emotional, social, and behavioral health within school communities.

“[We] develop resources to help educators connect attendance concerns to underlying social-emotional needs, and we operate a clinic that supports children and adolescents with issues, such as anxiety, that can interfere with school attendance,” Vogelgesang said.

Vogelgesang said the COVID-19 pandemic played a large role in the increase of chronic absenteeism. At the height of the pandemic, chronic absenteeism in Iowa reached about 26 percent, compared to a roughly 30 percent national average.

According to the Iowa Department of Education Technical Assistance, in the 2023-24 school year, Iowa’s rate had declined to around 22 percent. Current projections suggest by the end of 2025, the state average will be at around 16 percent, while the national average is expected to remain closer to 22 percent.

Vogelgesang said this upward projection is a sign of hope for attendance numbers statewide and nationwide.

“Chronic absenteeism is not just a school issue, it’s a community issue,” Vogelgesang said. “Students who miss too much school are more likely to struggle academically, fall behind on graduation, and face limited career opportunities. The ripple effects are felt far beyond the classroom.”

In those two years, the Iowa City Community School District, or ICCSD, said the district has been focused on decreasing chronic absenteeism rates.

RELATED: Iowa City schools announce attendance is back to pre-pandemic levels

“I believe one of the driving factors is our recommitment to emphasizing how important regular attendance is for our students, and then following up with support and assistance for students who are struggling,” Lisa Williams, ICCSD school board member, said.

The district recognizes students have barriers preventing students from attending school, and Williams said this is something the district is working on addressing. She said the board has made sure to prioritize attendance by ensuring adequate funding and staffing for schools.

“One of the reasons we are seeing success is because our staff realize the importance in looking at students to see what barriers are preventing regular attendance, and then working to reduce those barriers,” Williams said.

Williams said the district has designated staff to oversee attendance at secondary schools, providing staff with professional development opportunities. Additionally, the district has made adjustments, such as implementing a process ensuring notifications and letters are sent in the family’s preferred language.

Williams said chronic absenteeism in the district dropped to 11 percent last year from 19.9 percent the year before, according to a February school board presentation

“As a board member, I just want to keep supporting these efforts because they are clearly working,” Williams said.

The district has seen an increase in the average daily attendance, according to data collected by the district. In the 2023-24 school year, they reported a 93 percent average daily attendance. In the following school year, they saw an increase of over two percent, having a daily attendance rate of 95.3 percent.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the nationwide average daily attendance rate for public schools in the 2024-2025 school year was 91 percent, an increase from 90 percent in the 2023-2024 school year.

Kate Callahan, the director of student services for the district, said hearing from families is crucial to the success of their increasing attendance rates.

“We gain valuable insight from parents and students at attendance meetings, and our staff focuses on the root cause of attendance issues,” Callahan said. “Together we partner with families to develop realistic plans to support the family.”