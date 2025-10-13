New AI certificate program to be introduced in fall 2026

Coming fall 2026, the University of Iowa will launch its new artificial intelligence certificate program, allowing students to understand and ethically engage with AI. While the university has previously offered AI proficiency workshops, called HawkAI, this certificate represents the first comprehensive program of its kind.

“Students who are going to be looking for various job opportunities are going to be much better placed if they have at least some facility and skill using AI tools well,” Tyler Bell, a UI associate professor in electrical and computer engineering and provost AI fellow, said.

According to the Office of Executive Vice President and Provost, faculty whose courses were selected to become a part of the certificate will serve as Provost AI Fellows.

Over last year, Pew Research Center found 21 percent of workers used AI in their job, increasing by 5 percent from 2024.

Ali Hasan, a UI associate professor in the philosophy department and provost AI fellow, said the growing presence of AI makes it essential to understand.

“AI is here. AI is here to stay, and it’s going to change fast,” Hasan said.“Things are going to change fast in the workplace and outside of the workplace. AI is going to be behind a lot of the technology that we use, not just on computers, but in transportation, cars, medicine, in all sorts of contexts.”

Beyond the shifting job market, Hasan wants students to be able to interact with AI with confidence and awareness.

“We’re hoping to shepherd them into this new thing and give them the tools to be successful for their eventual careers, whatever those may be,” Hasan said. “We also hope to address some of those concerns and stressors, and give people the confidence to think about AI, talk about AI, and use AI as it changes every day.”

Previously, the UI’s AI program consisted of proficiency workshops called Hawk AI. While the Hawk AI program received a large number of attendees, Bell said, a majority of which are staff and faculty. He said he hopes the offering of official classes will be more easily accessible to students.

The certificate requires an introductory AI fundamentals course, with four to six elective classes of the student’s choice to reach the semester hours required for the certificate. The courses will be open to all students, regardless of if they are pursuing a certificate, and require no prerequisites, with the courses designed so the fundamentals course can apply to all majors.

The initiative was introduced in the spring semester of 2025, with the UI encouraging departments to submit proposals for elective course options. Over 30 applications were received, and 10 were chosen. Faculty at the UI will pilot the introductory class in spring 2026, with the certificate officially launching fall 2026.

The program offers 10 elective class options in a variety of different fields, ranging from political science to language and linguistics.

Mark Berardi, a communications and science disorders assistant research scientist, is a developer for one of these electives. His course, titled Human Voice and AI Technologies: Accessibility, Security, and Healthcare, hopes to bridge the gap between speech science and AI technology.

“Seeing how engineers are missing important things, because they don’t have the medical background. Then the people applying and using these things don’t have the technical background to leverage these things,” said Berardi.

Recognizing the UI’s long-standing influence in speech and hearing science, Berardi said the new course reflects a commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation.

“We want to continue to lead our field,” Berardi said. “We get undergraduates and master’s students coming here because of where we stand in our field. These tools aren’t going away. You need a minimum awareness, but effective use is going to put you at a competitive advantage.”

The program hopes to teach students not only how to use various AI tools, but also how to engage critically with them.

“I don’t think it’s super effective to say, ‘Here’s the button you press to use Chat-GPT,’ versus, ‘Here’s how to think about what this is doing, why it’s working this way, and how it might work tomorrow,”’ Bell said.

Hasan recognized one of the most exciting aspects of the new courses is the novelty of the field. Unlike other courses that have been tested and studied for years, AI courses allow for new questions to be asked.

“This is a field where students coming in, even at a basic level, and are interested in, for example, understanding how a particular tool is being used, and what sorts of ethical questions arise from the use of the tool, they could very well come up with a new idea or question that hasn’t been raised,” Hasan said.