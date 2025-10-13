The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV Sports: Top 5 Plays of the Weekend October 10-12th

The best plays from thrilling football, soccer, volleyball, and field hockey from this past weekend.
Ryan Paris, DITV Sports
October 13, 2025
Reece Schrader
Iowa defensive lineman Aaron Graves rumbles to end zone after interception during a football game between Wisconsin and Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 37-0.
Print this Story