No. 7 Iowa soccer outlasts No. 18 Michigan State in home finale

No. 7 Iowa soccer took care of business in its final regular-season home match of the year, defeating No. 18 Michigan State by a score of 5-3 at the UI Soccer Complex on Sunday.

The Hawkeye offense was once again on attack mode, firing 16 shots, 11 of which were on goal. The Spartan offense registered 13 shots, with five on goal. Michigan State came into the matchup narrowly leading Iowa in the Big Ten standings, but the Hawkeyes’ win replaced them in the No. 2 spot above the Spartans.

Second-year goalkeeper Fernanda Mayrink got the start for the Iowa defense, facing off against a stout Spartan offense. Defensively, Michigan State goalkeeper Noelle Henning got her tenth start against the Hawkeyes, and entered the afternoon allowing just 12 goals all season.

With key implications for tournament seeding, both squads came out firing on all cylinders. Graduate-student midfielder Kenzie Roling was the first to record just past the 13-and-a-half minute mark.

Michigan State took advantage of their first offensive attack at the 15:43 mark, with a shot by fourth-year midfielder Emerson Sargeant finding its way into the net after deflecting off Mayrink’s hands to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead.

Third-year midfielder Kayla Briggs was credited with the assist, her sixth of the season.

Facing a box loaded with multiple Spartan defenders, first-year midfielder Liana Tarasco curved a shot perfectly over Henning in the box, tying the matchup at 1–1. Tarasco’s goal at the 28:06 mark extends her season total to four and adds third-year midfielder Sofia Bush’s assist total to six.

In a competitive 1-1 match, fifth-year Kelli McGroarty added her sixth goal of the year by quickly turning around and launched a goal in the bottom right corner of the net, giving Iowa a narrow 2-1 lead with just under 8:00 minutes left in the first half.

“This game I was just really excited for,” McGroarty said. “I was really happy to finally be able to score with my feet, so that was good.”

The Spartan offense recorded three shots in just 15 seconds during the final minute, but were not successful in any attempts, and the Hawkeyes carried a one-goal lead into the intermission.

Second half

Michigan States’ Sofia Beersworth took advantage of the early moments in the second half, recording a goal in the bottom left of the goal just over a minute into the second half to tie the game.

At a 2-2 stand off, a penalty on Sargaent allowed for a rare goalkeeper on goalkeeper penalty kick. Mayrink took two stutter steps and fired a shot at the bottom left of the goal just past Henning to give Iowa a 3-2 lead.

The Spartan offense responded quickly, as fourth-year Spartan Maggie Illig scored a header off a cornerkick from Beersworth, deadlocking the contest once again.

Both defenses settled in after the initial scoring barrage, but first-year Elle Wildman broke the 3-3 tie with a wild rebound shot. The initial shot ricocheted off MSU defender Price Loposer and off the top of the post before finding a wide-open Wildman. With Henning on the ground from defending Loposer’s attempt, Wildman scored with ease giving Iowa a 4-3 lead at the 66:43 mark.

The Hawkeyes were able to add one final goal in the remaining moments of the game, with fourth-year Berkley Bingelli finding the net at the 89:28 mark to salt the contest away and clinch a 5-3 Iowa victory.

Mayrink concluded the match with two saves and three goals allowed, while Henning finished with six saves on five goals allowed.

Hawkeye head coach Dave Dilanni thought his team fought extremely hard for the majority of the game.

“Aside from the two goals at the beginning of the second half where I think we fell asleep on some of the details, for 85 minutes of the game I thought the kids competed and followed the game plan.”

Up Next

Iowa will be heavily tested on Thursday, traveling to Los Angeles for a road matchup against No. 9 UCLA. The Bruins are 8-4-1 on the season and have tallied 13 goals as a squad. UCLA owns a 7-5-1 record on the year and has performed strongly at home, going 5-2-1.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Central Time on Big Ten Plus.