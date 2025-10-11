Live updates | Iowa football battles Wisconsin

MADISON, WI – Following a bye week, the Iowa football team returns to action for a rivalry matchup against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers enter the contest with a 2-3 record, but should be motivated to earn a victory on homecoming. Hawkeye quarterback Mark Gronowski is questionable for this game with a lower-leg injury, but was not listed on today’s availability report. Wisconsin has also featured a revolving door of quarterbacks this year, but will start either Billy Edwards Jr. or Hunter Simmons against Iowa.

Kickoff from Madison is set for 6:00 p.m.

COIN TOSS: Iowa wins the toss and elects to receive.

13:30 1Q: Iowa 0, Wisconsin 0 – The Hawkeyes go three-and-out to begin the game. Gronowski misses an open DJ Vonnahme on the sidelines for a first down.

10:02 1Q: Iowa o, Wisconsin 0 – Wisconsin manages to get a first down, but the Iowa defense shuts them down after that. The Hawkeyes will take over at their own 20.

4:33 1Q Iowa 3, Wisconsin 0 – The running back trio of Kamari Moulton, Nathan McNeal, and Xavier Williams pound the ball deep in Badger territory, but Gronowski’s pass on third down sails over the head of Sam Phillips. Drew Stevens’ 32-yard field goal attempt is good, and Iowa draws first blood.

3:52 1Q: Iowa 3, Wisconsin 0 – Hunter Simmons’ pass is deflected into the air by Hawkeye defensive lineman Brian Allen, where it is intercepted by fellow defensive lineman Bryce Hawthorne. Iowa is in business.

2:33 1Q Iowa 10, Wisconsin 0 – Moulton punches it into the end zone for a six-yard touchdown, his second of the season. The Hawkeyes capitalize on the turnover, and the visiting fans are starting to make some noise in Camp Randall Stadium.

1:30 1Q Iowa 17, Wisconsin 0 – Simmons’ pass on the second play of the drive is picked off by Iowa defensive lineman Aaron Graves, who takes it 36 yards for a touchdown. After an official review, Graves was ruled down at the one-yard line, but the play marked the first interception of his career. Gronowski punches it in the next play on a quarterback sneak to increase the Hawkeyes’ lead.

0:00 1Q: Iowa 17, Wisconsin 0 – Wisconsin is unable to do anything on offense, but a poor decision from Gronowski results in an interception as the quarter expires. The Badgers will take over at their own 37 after a timeout.

14:10 1Q: Iowa 17, Wisconsin 0 – Simmons’ second down pass is ruled to be a backwards pass, and the ball is recovered by Lutmer. Iowa will take over at the Wisconsin 28.

8:44 1Q: Iowa 20, Wisconsin 0 – Moulton picks up a couple of big runs to get the Hawkeyes inside the Badger 10, but the Iowa offense stalls out. Stevens’ 25-yard field goal is good, and Iowa extends its lead.

5:57 1Q: Iowa 20, Wisconsin 0 – Wisconsin running back Dillon Jones carves up the Hawkeye defense for several big chunk plays, but the Badgers stall out at the 37 yard line. Head coach Luke Fickell opted to go for it on 4th and 1, but Simmons’ pass was dropped by tight end Lance Mason. Wisconsin turns it over on downs.

4:16 1Q: Iowa 20, Wisconsin 0 – Gronowski missed a wide open Dayton Howard to begin the drive, and the Hawkeyes fail to muster anything positive after that. Wisconsin will take over at its own 18.

HALFTIME: Iowa 23, Wisconsin 0 – The Badgers are again unable to do anything on offense. Iowa begins its drive at its own six-yard line, but the Hawkeyes are able to put together an eight-play, 68-yard drive to get into field goal range. Stevens is money from 49-yards out, and Iowa goes into halftime with a comfortable 23-0 lead.

12:58 3Q: Iowa 23, Wisconsin 0 – The Hawkeyes pick up right where they left off and force a Wisconsin three-and-out. Iowa will take over at its own 41 after a 17-yard punt return by Kaden Wetjen.

10:30 3Q: Iowa 30, Wisconsin 0 – The Hawkeyes keep it simple and hand it five times for 59 yards, with first-year Xavier Williams taking it 29 yards for the touchdown. Iowa is running away with this game.

