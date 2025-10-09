Savannah Bananas to play two games at Kinnick Stadium

Banana Ball is coming to Iowa City.

The Savannah Bananas, a popular exhibition baseball team known for their unique, fan-friendly style of rules and game play, announced they will play two games at historic Kinnick Stadium on July 3-4, 2026. Both games, played against the Firefighters, will take place at 7 p.m.

“Kinnick is more than a stadium, it is a stage for unforgettable moments,” Iowa athletics director Beth Goetz told HawkeyeSports. “From hosting the first outdoor wrestling meet in NCAA history, to welcoming record-breaking crowds for an outdoor women’s basketball game, our venue has long been a place where tradition meets innovation. We believe the Savannah Bananas’ unique brand of baseball and entertainment will be a perfect addition to that legacy.”

Due to the high demand, fans looking to purchase tickets will have to enter in a lottery, which opens at 7:30 Central Time on Thursday. Tickets for the games can be purchased on the team’s website.

Per Iowa Athletics, “Joining the list does not guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets. A random drawing will take place before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets. If selected, fans will have an opportunity to continue through the verification process.”

The team was originally established as a collegiate summer league team that competed in the Coastal Plain League. The Bananas won three league championships, but left the league after the 2022 season to make the complete switch to their growing Banana Ball format, which has introduced four additional opponents since then, two of which, the Indianapolis Clowns and Loco Beach Coconuts, were announced Thursday.